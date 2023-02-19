Grace Tanner was installed honored queen of Bethel No. 4, Job’s Daughters on Jan. 15. The ceremony took place at the Masonic Temple and was conducted by installing officer Emma Dowhower. Approximately 40 attended the installation and reception that followed.

Other Bethel officers installed that afternoon included: Chaplain Mackenzie Dyas, Treasurer Izzy Musil, 3rd Messenger Maci Roberts, 4th messenger Jaycee Bernu, Senior Custodian Maddisun Dyas, Junior Custodian Livia Schultz.

Assisting the installing officer were: Shannon Roberts, Ashley Bernu, Desiree Fornander, Michelle Dowhower, Neta Ridinger, Julia Harrach and Amy Sabatka.

Past Honored Queen Emma Dowhower announced for the June-December term the Jobie of the Term for her outstanding attendance, fundraising and memory work is Maci Roberts.

The members learn skills and confidence to become leaders in the community through planning events, memorizing, running their own meetings, public speaking skills and confidence building.

The philanthropy H.I.K.E. (Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment) is the nonprofit charity the members have raised almost $6 million since 1985. Girls ages 10 to 20 can learn more about the order on nejd.org or by contacting the Bethel Guardian Samantha Walters at 308-530-2608.