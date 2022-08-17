Job Vigil: A special moment difficult to top

The golfer stepped forward after lining up the putt and stroked the ball toward the hole.

Two feet into the 20-foot attempt, he had already given up on the shot, thinking it had no chance of going in the hole and began to walk off the green. The crowd encouraged him saying "it has a chance, it has a chance."

The ball kept rolling and turned right toward the hole at an agonizingly slow pace until it came up to the edge of the cup. There was a slight hesitation as everyone thought for a split-second it was going to stay there — then it dropped into the cup.

The roar from the crowd of close to 150 people around the green was so loud it reverberated across Rivers Edge Golf Course.

The golfer was me and the putt was to earn a chance at $10,000 by making another putt from 60 feet.

I was one of approximately 40 golfers who made it through the first round of the putting competition. Another golfer who made it into the second round was my son Ben Vigil. We were playing partners in the annual Ambassadors Golf Tournament and took our chances at the Saturday night putting contest.

The second round of the putting contest featured a tough downhill putt on the No. 2 green and before I made my putt, about 25 others had missed, some by a few inches, others by a little bit more.

A couple of golfers took their turn after me and missed. My son, Ben, stepped up to take his chance.

He stroked the ball perfectly and we watched in amazement as it dropped right into the center of cup. The roar was even louder from the crowd as they all knew father and son had accomplished something rare at the Ambassadors Tournament.

That moment when Ben made his putt to match mine was one I will never forget. We hugged and hugged and gave high-fives to each other and as I looked into his face, there was this father and son bond that has always existed, but came to the forefront in that moment.

There were still a few more golfers left to try and Nick Wilkinson took his shot and banged the putt into the hole as well. That meant three of us — Ben, Nick and I were to have a putt-off for the chance at the big money.

Nick was first up and Ben and I had to turn our backs to the green so we wouldn’t see his putt and where it finished. Ben was next and from the sounds I heard in the crowd, I knew he had hit his putt pretty close.

I looked the putt over once again and made a good stroke, but my ball slipped a few inches past the hole and Ben had knocked Nick and me out of the playoff.

Winning the putt-off was of no concern to me, although I gave it my best shot. It was just so cool to hear the fans of golf, the Ambassadors Classic, of Rivers Edge Golf Course cheering us on and thumping us both on the back for having witnessed something rare.

Nick deserves applause as well for hitting his putt and I don’t want to diminish his efforts in any way, but this was a father and son moment for a lifetime.

Ben then went to the 18th green to try to win some money and it was my job to be the supportive father. I encouraged him to make it and reminded him half of the money was mine since I had a hand in his birth. He didn’t respond but gave me that sly grin he has when I say something silly.

The organizers putted a couple of times to give Ben a chance to see the break and then it was time. He stroked the ball and from the moment it left his putter, I knew he had hit a good one.

The ball rolled and rolled across the green, breaking right towards the hole until just about a foot in front, it straightened out and slid by the hole just a few inches from going in for the cash.

It was a great effort and I hoped he would have made it, not for my share of the cash, but for my son.

We could not believe the moment happened to us and it really doesn’t matter that we didn’t win any money. It was a memory created that will go down as one of the best at the Ambassador’s Classic for many years, at least for Ben and me.