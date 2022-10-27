Job Vigil: No easy route to the finish line

My two favorite football teams face difficult times that make it painful for me to watch.

Regardless, I watch and support them wholeheartedly. My loyalty to the teams isn’t based on winning or losing, but mainly just because I committed to being a fan.

Much like marriage, that means through good times and bad times, in sickness and in health. Gail and I have stayed true to our commitment now for more than 44 years. We haven’t reached the finish line yet — ’til death do us part.

The Broncos need a new coach. The Huskers need a new coach. Who it is I don’t have any idea because I’m not an expert on those kinds of decisions.

I just believe another change is in order on both fronts so the enjoyment of watching the Broncos crush the Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers comes back into view. I want the same for the Huskers.

The facts are neither one is going to get where they want to without a lot of pain and heartache. You might think we as fans have waited long enough, but this really isn’t about us. It’s about the team — the players and the coaches. We might be suffering in the stands, but it isn’t anything like what the team is going through on the field.

They are the ones with skin in the game. Certainly we may be paying their salaries and such, but they are in the trenches every week. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t voice our opinions on things. We do have that right even if we might be a little out of order in how we express ourselves.

That’s OK. The teams aren’t perfect, but neither are we so criticism can go both ways.

Life is like that as well. It seems that just when we think we’ve got a winner, something changes and the losses just seem to pile up.

I haven’t kept track, but I’m pretty sure the losses far outpace the victories if we were to look at them in that light alone. But life is much more than those aspects, especially because good can be found in both the wins and the losses.

None of us likes to go through the tough times. Why? Because they are tough. It’s kind of like sitting on a cold set of bleachers freezing outdoors watching your grandson play football. There is not a lot you can do to battle the weather, but the frozen seat cushion and the fingers that no longer have feeling in them are worth it in the big picture of things.

Your grandson is building memories and you had a part in supporting that joy, and that really is the best part. One must believe there is still joy in the most difficult of circumstances.

And here we are. Where is the joy in watching the Broncos and the Huskers being humiliated by the teams we dislike the most?

The Broncos began in 1960 as a team in the American Football League before it merged with the National Football League in 1970. It wasn’t until 1977 that they earned their way to the Super Bowl of the National Football League and they lost that game. They have reached the Super Bowl a total of eight times, winning three.

The Huskers have a much longer history and just five national championships to show for their efforts. Doesn’t seem like much for either team when you look at the big picture. But those championships are worth more than all the losses they ever suffered.

Life, again, is like that. We don’t immediately go to heaven after a big win. This life still needs to be lived and with that come difficult circumstances.

I pray we learn to allow joy to rule our hearts in spite of tough times knowing that God has our back when we place our complete trust in him.

Go Broncos. Go Huskers.