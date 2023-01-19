Job Vigil: Play through the pain, enjoy the experience

Sometimes while enjoying the pleasures of life, pain jumps up right in the middle of it and bites you.

Ice fishing brings me a lot of pleasure regardless of the many hilarious experiences I’ve encountered over the years. Many of those incidents have been documented in these columns and I’ve enjoyed you laughing at my exploits.

There was the time I dropped my phone through the hole and it still pings from the bottom of Lake Maloney. Another time I walked about 200 yards onto the ice only to discover my ice fishing rods were not in the sled.

Through it all I’ve managed to catch a few fish and enjoyed those cold days sitting on the ice.

Christmas Eve morning I had the day off so I decided to head out to one of my secret spots and give it a try. The temperature was perfect, about 15 degrees, and I didn’t bother to drag out my flip-over tent.

I drilled my first hole and dropped a line. Looking at the Vexilar, I was marking some fish near the bottom of the pond, but didn’t get a nibble after jigging for a few minutes.

It was a good time to drill a few more holes so I moved over 15-20 feet and drilled a couple more. The mistake I made was turning my back on the line I already had in the water.

I looked back at that hole and my rod had disappeared. Yep. Gone. Rod, reel, line, bait. The vision I had was a fish swimming frantically around the lake trying to shake this instrument of death out of its mouth while all the other fish shook with laughter.

I didn’t laugh. I might have even said a tame cuss-word or two. It was my best rod. At least I knew there were still fish in the pond.

The good news is I carry four rods with me so I set up another and started fishing again. I don’t know how long it was, but it was time to move spots and drill some more holes.

This time, I made sure my next rod couldn’t disappear down the drain and I grabbed my new K-drill.

As I drilled the next hole, I apparently didn’t keep the pressure on the blades and they caught in the ice. My hand and arm were jerked to the right and a sharp pain started in my thumb and went all the way up to my shoulder. I didn’t think I was hurt too badly so I stuck my hand down into the icy water for a bit and continued to fish.

There was no way I was going to quit fishing after a half hour when I took the time and energy to drag my stuff out on the ice. My hand and arm hurt, but not enough for me to stop so I continued fishing for another three hours or so.

My right hand hurt bad enough I couldn’t grip the drill so I switched to drilling holes left handed and discovered the right amount of pressure to keep on the auger so it wouldn’t repeat the first attack.

No fish in those four hours. I reluctantly gave up, loaded my stuff and headed home.

By the time I got home, my right thumb was completely black and blue, my hand was swollen to almost twice its normal size and I was in a lot of pain.

My thumb still had good range of motion and I was scheduled to play the piano at the Chophouse that evening so I had Gail wrap it for me. I played the piano for four hours avoiding the use of my right thumb.

I didn’t think anything could be done for the thumb so I just kept it wrapped for a little over two weeks until I realized the pain wasn’t going away. Met with my doc and an x-ray proved I had a fracture at the base of the thumb.

Ice fishing is still worth all the pain I’ve suffered, emotionally, mentally and physically. I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer and went out with a friend during that time and caught my limit of crappie.

Not really a smart thing to do, but the crappie tasted better than the amount of pain I had to endure.

Doc has me in a brace now for four to six weeks and since no ligaments were torn, I should be fine for golf season. Hope you’alls winter is fun, too.