Job Vigil: Stubbornness keeps him going

A dogged determination served my dad Felix Vigil well over the years as he accomplished so much in 94½ years.

Nothing has ever been impossible for him, although he did recognize his limitations. That, however, did not prevent him from trying new things.

These days that stubborn streak has worked against him a bit. Last month, wanting to do everything on his own, dad fell and broke his hip. He had been scolded numerous times to press the button and get help.

It was a nasty break, but surgery went very well and recovery is right on schedule. We anticipated it might do him in, but he has shown us he’s not done yet.

It is easy to understand the need for freedom to take care of everyday tasks yourself. Most of us don’t want to ask for help, especially when it comes to things that seem so natural and normal.

At dad’s age, those simple things become more difficult and he found that out the hard way.

Dad has always been independent and hard working. Even as a teenager, he worked to help pay the bills alongside his mom and dad. Felix Sr. and Blandina were not wealthy, but they managed to provide the necessities for themselves and their family.

Being the youngest, by a lot of years, dad and his brother Jesus were the only two left in the home. Jesus was quite functional, but had some mental health issues. He lived with his parents for most of his life.

It took my dad a few extra years to graduate from high school, but he stuck with it until he got his diploma at the age of 20 or 21. While going to school, he worked and every pay day, he would turn over his check to grandma and grandpa.

He kept a small portion for himself. It didn’t amount to much but maybe a soda after school now and then.

When he and mom started a family after his two years in the Army, dad worked extra hours at the CF&I Steel Corporation in Pueblo, Colorado. He also started a side business in block and brick construction, all to make sure we had a warm bed, a roof over our heads, clothing and food to eat.

There weren’t many extras so when we got one Christmas present each every year, we made the most of it. One year I got a plastic model of a 327 Chevy engine that actually ran off battery power. It was fun putting that together and although dad knew nothing about mechanics, we worked on it and learned how an internal combustion engine works.

Over the years, dad was always willing to try something new. He didn’t know how to read music, but he auditioned for and made it into the Pueblo Chorale, a quality singing group. He told me he learned by listening to the singers around him and just followed what they were doing.

Dad had a beautiful voice. He no longer sings because age has taken that from him, but I have heard him singing softly at times through the last couple of years.

Dad and mom built one home from the ground up and that house is still standing and being lived in to this day. Our Levi jeans had patches on the knees and pockets mom fashioned out of material she had from her other sewing projects. We kept our shoes until they wore out and then got them resoled until the rest of the shoe fell apart.

Dad has been moved into a nursing home and although we were very reluctant for that to be a destination for him, it has been a great experience so far.

The staff is attentive to his needs and dad has charmed them with his loving smile. He spends his days coloring with crayons and making marble art. A far cry from the 12 handicap golfer he once was, but nonetheless, we are grateful he is finding joy.

Dad misses mom a lot. We all miss mom a lot, but we are cherishing the moments we have left with dad.

One of dad’s favorite songs is “Until Then” and he lives out the lyrics. I pray I can do the same.

“But until then, my heart will go on singing. Until then with joy I’ll carry on. Until the day my eyes behold the city. Until the day God calls me home.”