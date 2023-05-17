The lyrics to the Tommy Roe song — “I’m so dizzy, my head is spinning. Like a whirlpool, it never ends” — are appropriate for the month of May.

The few marbles I have left in my head have been rattling against each other and the noise is deafening. May is one of the busiest months of the year for my family and me.

The first thing is that I have only played golf once in two weeks and I’m going through withdrawals. I see a marathon day on the links coming up soon. Don’t get me wrong, I love May and all it offers.

The month starts with Gail and my wedding anniversary on May 6 each year. This year we celebrated our 45th annual trip around the sun together. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to celebrate together because I was in Colorado. No worries, we are pretty low key when it comes to anniversaries and birthdays. Had I been home, we probably would have done, well, nothing other than our normal day — together, of course.

Next up is our daughter Tamara’s birthday, then Jordan’s and finally Gail’s later in the month.

A few other things have created a busier than usual month this year. First, I went to Colorado for a few days to help my sister with a garage sale to dispose of what was left of my parents’ stuff. We had pretty much gone through it all when they moved out of their home a couple of years ago. But, there were a number of things we needed to move out of storage.

The weekend went very well, as Beth and I took care of most of the items. In the process, we had one more day of going through photo albums and memories that brought a tear to our eyes from time to time.

Mostly though, it was a precious time as we celebrated the legacy left to us and that means much, much more than the stuff they left behind.

I am so grateful for Beth and the work she did over the last few years taking care of our parents. I also appreciate my brother Jon for all he did with moving mom and dad out of their house when they went into assisted living.

It was good, however, to come home on Sunday. Seldom do I like silence. I need music or conversation or something to fill the space around me at all times.

At night, I like to have sound of some type going on to help me get to sleep. Lately I’ve opened the Bible app and turned on the audio and I listen to Scripture until I enter dreamland.

This trip back, I did not turn the radio on for two and one-half hours and the silence was golden.

Another important event took place this week after I returned. This week is my first week of working part time at the Telegraph. I completed 20 full time years in December.

I decided I am not ready to retire, but I am ready to spend time doing other things — and not just golfing or fishing. There are projects at the house I’d like to do and other responsibilities that need my attention.

Gail and I have lived in North Platte now for 31 years in November and we have no desire to live anywhere else. We love it here and wouldn’t trade the friendships we’ve made for an Arizona or other retirement environment.

Honestly, we’re not that interested in traveling the world. We are basically home bodies and the people we love the most are right here in Nebraska anyway.

There are, however, a couple of trips we want to take, including a visit to Washington, D.C.

Golf will be a constant companion, of course, and I am sure that it will be enjoyable hanging out with my friends. I have started reading books again and I hope that keeps those marbles in my head in good order for a while longer.

For now, I’m going to enjoy working the few hours a week I have scheduled. One of my joys is sharing your stories and that will continue until there are no marbles left between my ears.

God bless you all and my prayer is that we get to see each other often.