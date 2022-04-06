Job Vigil to perform at Espresso Shop

Telegraph reporter and musician Job Vigil will be performing at the Espresso Shop at 7 p.m. on Friday.

From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon, he will also host a book signing. Vigil published a book of 48 of his favorite columns over the last 19 years at the Telegraph. The book titled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants” will be available for sale at $15 each.

He also will be selling an album of original music recorded in 1975 with the same title, “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” A box with 50 copies of the album was recently discovered at his parent’s home in Colorado. The albums will sell for $20 each, with a package deal offered of the book and album together for $30.

The concert will feature music from the 1960s-’70s, along with a few originals. Lisa (Fleck) Bortner of McCook and formerly of North Platte will be a guest performer singing several songs with Vigil.

Doors open at 6 p.m., admission is a suggested donation of $5 each with first come, first served seating.