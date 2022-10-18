 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library

Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years.

He will share stories about the history of his family from conversations he had with his parents through the years. Vigil will sing a few songs including a couple from an album he recorded in 1975 with the same title as the book. Both the album and the book will be available for purchase at the event.

