It is Founders Week for Job's Daughters International, a leadership organization connected to Eastern Star, Demolay, Rainbow Girls and the Masons.

Founded in 1920 by Mrs. Ethel T. Wead Mick, the civic organization raises funds and awareness for the Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment among other projects, according to a press release.

Young women ages 10 to 20 can join the order learn responsibility, organization skills, public speaking skills and the confidence to be leader amongst their peers and the community.

Bethel 4 Guardian, Samantha Walters and certified adult volunteers assist girls to plan, execute events from fundraising for Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment (H.I.K.E), community service projects and fun activities. The members have statewide workshops and meetings throughout the year that allows them to gather with members throughout Nebraska and learn together.

Members are eligible for state and national scholarships as they enter into higher education and are encouraged to participate annually in not just speech competitions, but the arts, crafts and writing.

"We signed a proclamation with the mayor's office on (Thursday) declaring this week, Founders week as it is the Founders Birthday,” Walters said.

The girls will also wear their Job's Daughters T-shirts to school to raise awareness of the organization as well as post yard signs. The group celebrated with a brisket dinner fundraiser Sunday, an ice cream social Thursday following the mayor's office visit and a tea party Saturday.

In addition to civic and leadership responsibilities, the group meets twice a month, attends workshops and builds teamwork through swimming, bowling or attending a movie. The organization's Grand Session meeting will be held in June in Kearney.

Parents interested in their daughters' participation can contact any of the local adult council, including Doug Hoffman, associate guardian; Amy Sabatka, guardian secretary; Robin Brown, guardian treasurer; Desiree Fornander, director of epochs; Shannon Roberts, Bethel Bee keeper; Mary Lawrence, director of paraphernalia; Michelle Dowhower, director of sociability; or Sam Fornander director of promotion.