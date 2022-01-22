John Childears joins Marshall Land Brokers

John Childears has joined Marshall Land Brokers and Auctioneers as a land broker. Childears has many years of experience in marketing and appraising ag real estate and is well established throughout the region, the company said in a press release. Along with his wife Maureen, Childears resides on their ranch north of North Platte and is licensed in Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and South Dakota. Childears’ extensive market knowledge and vast experience will be a benefit to his clients.