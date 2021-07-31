Johnson Lake man reappointed to State Fair Foundation board

Grand Island — The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation appointed three individuals to serve a three-year term on its Board of Directors, bringing the total number of Board Members to nine.

The Board of Trustees for the 1868 Foundation unanimously appointed Jill Staab of Grand Island to serve a three-year term on the 1868 Foundation Board of Directors.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees for the 1868 Foundation unanimously reappointed Terry Galloway of Johnson Lake and Donald Dunn of Lincoln to serve three-year terms on the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Board of Directors. Currently Chairman of the Board, Galloway has served on the 1868 Foundation Board since 2015. Dunn was appointed to the 1868 Foundation Board in 2018 and is entering his second three-year term.

“We are so fortunate to have such a talented group of individuals serving on the board of directors,” said Koepke. “As we continue to strengthen our efforts and look to future for opportunities for growth, we will rely greatly on these individuals to keep the positive moment we are seeing moving in the right direction.”

The purpose of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for improvements, renovations and revitalizations for the Nebraska State Fair. We are a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation or to learn how to get involved, visit 1868foundation.org.