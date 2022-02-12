Johnson named Business Student of Month at NPCC

A Hayes Center woman has been selected as the Business Student of the Month for February at North Platte Community College.

Avery Johnson graduated from Hayes Center Public Schools in 2020. She is currently on track to receive an Associate of Applied Science degree from NPCC in May.

Jean Condon, chair of the college’s Business and Office Technology Division, nominated Johnson for the Student of the Month recognition.

“From the first day I met Avery, I knew she was a special person, and I had to get to know her,” Condon said. “Avery shows an amazing commitment to her learning and educational experience. Along with her success in the classroom, she is hardworking, has a strong work ethic, takes initiative to help others and has tremendous leadership skills I see as she interacts with other students. I am so proud of her.”

Johnson is the student representative for the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors, is NPCC Student Senate president and serves as a student ambassador, science tutor and biology aid.

She is currently on the Knights women’s basketball team and also played on the Knights volleyball team.