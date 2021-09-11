Johnson receives banking diploma

BOULDER, Colo. — Danielle Johnson, vice president/senior credit analyst of Community First Bank, has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s graduate school of banking program. Johnson was among 141 graduates of the class of 2021 honored in a ceremony on July 29 in Boulder, Colorado, according to a press release.

Students graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado upon successfully completing three annual two-week sessions of classroom training on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, and six immersive intersession research projects between sessions and throughout the year. Courses covering four career areas are delivered by community-banking experts and include financial management, technology, leadership and lending.

The program’s capstone course is an in-depth bank management simulation, where students assume the roles of senior management of a commercial bank, involving themselves in the group dynamics and managerial skills of managing a bank in a competitive environment with changing economic conditions.

“The coursework and projects associated with GSBC strive to enhance the skills of community bankers around the country,” said GSBC President Michael Stevens. “The ultimate beneficiary will be the consumers and businesses in the communities where these financial professionals serve.”