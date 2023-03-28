The convenience of one location offers parents the opportunity to sign their children up for summer activities.

The “Youth Summer Sign-Up Day” is planned from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road. Parents will be able to peruse upcoming offerings for children at this first-time event.

About 20 organizations will be on hand under one roof to promote their programs, provide details and answer questions about their summer events.

Terri Burchell, executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, said the idea came about from a conversation with Jeff Smeltzer, business and community education coordinator at North Platte Community College.

“It was something that Jeff mentioned they did up in Ogallala just trying to make it convenient for parents to be able to sign up their kids,” Burchell said. “If we can create more awareness of the things kids could be doing throughout the summer and get them signed up early that would expand their fun summer activities.”

The organizations cover everything from arts classes at the Prairie Arts Center, sports camps, vacation Bible schools, dance studios and the McDaid’s X-Plore program. Smeltzer said the North Platte Rec Center will also be there promoting its summer swim lessons, as well as other activities.

“There are so many groups and organizations doing great things for kids that sometimes people don’t know about,” Smeltzer said, “so if we can get them in one location, maybe we can promote everybody and have everybody’s program do better.”

He said North Platte Community College would be promoting its animation camp as well.

Burchell said another aspect of the event is providing information for folks new to the community.

“What prompted us to think about it was just knowing how busy parents’ lives are,” Burchell said. “We’ve got new people in the community that might not know who to reach out to or where to go.”

The “one-stop shop” idea, Burchell said, also will make it easier for the various organizations to coordinate efforts.

The Sign-Up Day is a joint effort of Mid-Plains Community College, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, The North Platte Telegraph and the North Platte Recreation Center.