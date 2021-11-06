Jordan Leal named NPCC business student of month

Jordan Leal is the Business Student of the Month for November at North Platte Community College.

Leal is from North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School in 2020 and is currently studying business with an emphasis in entrepreneurship at NPCC.

“I chose NPCC because it was close to home and the business I started,” Leal said. “It was easy and fast to get enrolled and stay where I wanted to be located so I could continue growing my business.”

Leal specializes in senior, newborn, family, wedding and portrait photography. Her goal is to open a studio within the next year, and the classes she’s taking at NPCC will help her do that.

“The instructors at NPCC are so patient and understanding when it comes to their students,” Leal said. “Mine have consistently showed me how much they care about my successes and future.”

Leal was nominated for the Student of the Month recognition by NPCC business and office technology instructor Angie Chittick.