Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked as third largest in registering the most angus beef cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association CEO.
Judson and Denise Baldridge ranked third in angus registrations
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you haven’t been into the Bomgaars store in North Platte recently, and you are an outdoor enthusiasts, you need to do so. I bet you’ll be i…
After decades of declining numbers of heart disease-related deaths, rates have risen in recent years in both Nebraska and the U.S.
Don’t let microbes and insects turn your Halloween masterpiece into a horror show before the big night.
Nebraska doctors are seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with RSV.
This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.
The League of Women Voters of Nebraska’s nonpartisan, online voter’s guide — vote411.org — has been updated with information about city, count…
Content by Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Pig farmer Brian Zimmerman shares a delicious pork ribs on the grill recipe.
LINCOLN — A coalition of parents and Nebraska early childhood partners will present the first Conference for the Families and Parents of Small…
Studies show the average person gains between 1 and 2 pounds each year from young adulthood through middle age.
Visitors can’t believe that this garden oasis called Dahlia House sits in the city’s core, tucked off 57th and Northwest Radial Highway in Benson.