 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judson and Denise Baldridge ranked third in angus registrations

  • 0

Judson and Denise Baldridge of North Platte ranked as third largest in registering the most angus beef cattle in Nebraska with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association CEO.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News