Judy D. Steele: A little bit of everything

My photo this week is a bit much — I should have just sorted out one or two items, but then decisions, decisions, decisions.

My mother always told me to never get sick because she would not be able to clean my house — she would not want to move everything, dust, move it back — well you know the ritual. And I told her a long time ago that a little bit of dust around the old home place just makes it more “authentic looking!”

My mother never went along with me on that one. She cleaned house every Saturday morning — no matter what we did the day before. I got the pleasure of cleaning, washing off the venetian blinds — and that, my friends, is when I decided I would never ever in a million years have a single venetian blind in my home. And I have held true to that all these years!

I love having a simple curtain on each window so I can pull the curtain back and let in some sunshine each and every day without worrying about breaking a string on the venetian blind and have it crashing down all around me. Even though I now live in an apartment about a mile out of town, I have held on to those thoughts for the past umpteen years or more.

Right now I do need a housekeeper probably or a mind keeper or something for sure — but here I am and here I will stay.

As I have said many times before, I love the few “family” antiques that I have, but I don’t have very many. I do need to get the kids together and families and let them put names on the things they may want some day. It's kind of a hard subject for sure, but my goodness, I am umpteen years old and getting older every day.

I enjoy my items I have collected over the years and the stories of where, why, from whom did I buy an item, and all of the other questions that need to be asked along my story of life.

Just a reminder to all of you out there — please take an hour or two (or a whole lot more) with each member of the family and tag the items that they would like to have when you are gone.

Now, we must remember that is not an easy thing to do. Especially here I sit with so many things in storage yet. I am hoping this spring I can clear out a storage building and some of my closets to set some things out for my family to pick from. And maybe, just maybe, we can get some of these questions answered.

Well I am not buying much these days — I am just bringing in a box or two from my storage areas and going through them a little at a time, seeing what might sell well in the CR Rustics Antique Mall where my booth No. 50 is.

I need to get in there desperately also — and soon. If only my body did not ache so much and I had some energy. But, I have made some promises to myself that after Christmas is over, I will get my booth full in the shop and I will start passing things out to my family — then they can worry about where they want to place the “old stuff.” Or at least let they can come take a look and we can put their names on what they want so we have a start at least.

I never sell family items — I can't bring myself to do it. So when my family decides what they want, I will try to put their name on it immediately.

I would sure hate to sell something that they may have noticed a long time ago — in fact nothing would make me happier then for them to tell me how much they like one or a hundred items that I have collected through the years.

Back to my photo this week: The painting of the mountain men was painted by my brother — I bought it at an auction one day when the Friends of the Buffalo Bill group were raising money for Scouts Rest Ranch many years ago. I held in there and actually got it.

The money went to a good cause and I have a treasure to keep, painted by my bro. I feel grateful and thankful, and it will always be treasured. I am sure one of my boys will want it later. They may have to flip a coin — yep, that is the fair way to do it, I think.

You can see the “dry sink” which I have talked about before. I found it at a yard sale one day … many years ago. It certainly holds a lot of things … and I have put a glass top on it so I can even display old/vintage books in the sink part and I have lots of storage underneath … where I have put some keepsakes for Christmas decorating, etc.

There really is a method to my madness — but somedays I have a problem remembering the method that I had in mind. I also use the glass top to display photos of members of the family or friends whom we have lost through the years. It is nice to just walk past and say “Good Morning” or “Good Night” to them all.

Anyone else out there hold on to way too much stuff? I am sure a bunch of you are probably nodding “yes” at the newspaper right now — that is OK.

I truly understand where you are coming from. We find our favorite items and we want to keep them as long as possible, but I am supposed to be an antique “dealer” and should want to sell everything I have, but not me. I want to keep a few (or more than just a few) items that are favorites or hard to find items.

I love when I find something to buy and there is a story behind it — like a family auction and something that comes up that the family does not bid on. However, I was at a regular auction for a friend who had just passed away, and I knew them very well and loved them dearly. They had no children but did have several nieces and nephews.

I bought several quilts that she made, and loved everyone of them. No one was bidding much so I got two or three by getting first bid — or highest bid for “choice.” I am sure most of you know what that means, well I bought all five.

Later that afternoon, I got talked out of them because the family did not realize what was going on. Now I gave them to the nieces and nephews and of course they paid for them at the auction, but I wish I would have kept at least one. I was trying to be fair.

I prayed a lot that night and decided I still had done the right thing. They should belong to family first — then others have a choice to bid. But when you do think about it that is why they have an auction. Highest bidder wins the “lot” on the sales block at the time.

Funny mixed up world we live in some days. No one knows all the answers to all of the questions — and sometimes I don’t even know the questions.

I do feel very fortunate for what I have and what I have held on to through these busy times. I have lots of inventory that should be going in the shop one of these days and I am really going to try to empty some of those boxes.

Someone may need to remind me several times after the holidays to get some stuff down to the store.

Spring will be here before we know it. My arthritis does much better in warm weather than it does in cold Nebraska weather — but I am still sticking around close to family and friends here in our sweet state.

Have a great week everyone, and please remember to tell one of my dearest friends, Ms. Gina Lee, a very happy 80th birthday when you see her next time. Love ya, lady! I am just not ready for the snow to start flying. Hope to see you here next week, same time, same place.