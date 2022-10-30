Judy D. Steele: Almost too pretty to use

Some items I’ve found through the years have been almost too pretty to actually use, and may not have been used whether it be its elegance or gold trim or hand painted designs, etc. But in reality, most things I have found through the years had an actual purpose in mind and they were used more than I realized I am sure.

Today you are seeing a very fancy and elegant “bone dish” — used for tiny fish bones, etc., so they would not get back into your food on the dinner plate. It’s a little fancier than what most of us would probably ever set out for our dinner tables, but it’s so elegant that you have to have a few just for the fun of it. Even though you might use it in a much different way than as a bone dish.

This is a piece of Lenwile hand-painted china by Ardalt — a very fancy bone dish for sure. However, a few of these on the dining table would definitely make a beautiful and stylish and fancy place setting. It’s definitely not dishwasher proof, but it sets a mood for a bit of delicacy not often used today.

I may have done an article on this several months ago but sometimes I find out more information on a particular subject and want to update a bit — or I just get stuck on a theme for my next column and need to repeat the photo but not the article.

As we know, most of us do not have the time to be so elegant. Nowadays it is a throw-away world — paper plates, paper tablecloth, plastic utensils, etc., and then just pick it all up and throw it in the garbage can when finished.

But a lot of us who used to entertain family and friends with a fine tablecloth and/or our fine china, it is fun once in awhile to set your table in a more refined way, and enjoy a nice quiet elegant meal with friends and family just so you can slow down for an afternoon or evening.

We need to not forget the little things in life as they become the big things when we get older — believe me, take my word for it. I am forgetting so many things these days that it gets “scary” but I guess this is the next stage of my life. I am still clomping along and hope to yet for a few more years.

Just as I have talked about so many times before, please take a few minutes a day and do something that you especially like to do. I don’t care if it is clipping out coupons or recipes, reading a few chapters in a really good book you just started, calling a friend or making that awesome cake you just saw in the Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

Whatever you do, please take a few minutes each day to do something special for yourself. I feel that we all deserve that today — just getting through a day can sometimes be very hard whereas those few moments you take for yourself will make it easier to get through another day.

I feel so bad that I can’t do my antique classes right now as I feel we really need to get together more, but maybe soon.

I have had several people comment to me about the antique classes, so I am really hoping after the first of the year we will be able to get together again. Just being able to visit with people and see what they have been doing for the past few weeks makes you feel better just making contact.

We are looking forward to several fun events at the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. You can check online or Facebook for their holiday extravaganza and for any other sales that are going on.

We will be decorating for the Christmas holidays very soon now and I am trying to line up a bunch of fun things to take in “for sale.” I just need to get going and get more organized. I am one of those people who are never organized and never able to do something too far in advance any more.

I’m lucky if I get something done before the deadline. I know for a fact that they are going to have some awesome sales and gorgeous items added to their booths. There are more than 40 dealers, and it will be a fun year.

Hoping our weather will hold for a few more weeks. I am not a “cold weather” person so I am praying that the weather will stay nice for corn picking and other farming chores for my friends who are in that business.

And I hope the roads stay clear into next year also. I hate to drive on ice and snow — even though I have a little four door Toyota pickup that I dearly love and I do like to test it out once in awhile. It is fun sometimes to plow through a bit of snow on the road and let it fly. But I am sitting inside a nice warm pickup and not a corn picker or combine.

With so many farming friends and ranchers, as well as those who have to get out on the roads on a daily basis, I feel so very fortunate that those so-called “push” days are pretty much over for this old gal.

I love to drive by the fields and see them all picked out already or see the cattle turned into a newly picked field so they can “clean up” the blown down corn and there won’t be any waste. See, I am still an old country gal and always will be.

When we think of getting crops in this time of year or getting cattle to certain pastures, etc., it is a time-filled job for those who love the cattle business. But thank goodness someone likes to do it or we wouldn’t have any delicious steaks or hamburgers on the grill.

Most of you reading this column today are probably very much aware of all the things farmers and ranchers do and have done for all of us now and in the past. They keep our tummies full and they help to keep the heat on in our homes.

We all just need to thank the farming industry and the cattle production from our fine state. It is hard work, long hours — many times in storms. Sometimes they are just praying for rain.

My Dad was a farmer and I know how much work it can be — especially when you don’t have large equipment, it may take twice as long to pick out a field, drive those cattle to the next pasture or make sure there is a warm calving area for the mommas to have their babies. The stories I have heard through the years are awesome memories. I never had to go out to check cows in the winter but I had a few saddle or 4-H horses to feed and keep warm, but nothing like cows and their babies.

Koko was my little part Morgan and part horse, was the best little pony in the world. I had a fun time with her … raised one colt off her and could not keep the colt. That was a sad day for me, but she went to a good home and was ridden in parades for a lot of years.

When the cold weather starts setting in, we do find more time to reminisce. That is what this old life is all about. The memories we are making (at whatever ages) and the stories we hear others telling about their experiences. This is what life is all about.

The memories and the storytelling that we do are our gifts back to our young grandkids and great grandkids. I am so lucky to still be here and I want to get busy again and make more memories with friends and families.

It will soon be Halloween time and we must decide what we want to be this year when we go “trick or treating.” Seriously, I am anxious to see what my grandkids and great-grandkids dress up to be when they visit my home for a bit of candy and an apple or two.

Happy fall, everyone. Tell Rob and Corey that Judy Steele sent you when you walk into their beautiful antique store. Have a beautiful Halloween. Be safe and watch out for children running across the streets in excitement of filling their sacks or pails full of candy and fun things. Fall is upon us — let us enjoy every moment before the snow flies. Take care and see you next week.