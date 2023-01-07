Judy D. Steele: Another treasure in my forever closet

As you see in my photo, I am writing about a candy box or possibly even a stationery box sitting on top of a very vintage wooden “tote.” It's possible it was used for horseshoe nails. Or, of course, it's possible it was a carpenter’s box with various sized compartments for nails, screws and bolts.

I have used this particular carpenter’s box many times for various displays in my antique booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth Street here in North Platte. But I brought it home thinking it would be fun to display smaller items from different eras.

I have used it for displaying linen hankies. Hankies draped over the open boxes were quite an eye catcher but I just used it in my home so very few people had a chance to look at it (or the hankies).

Sometimes I need to remember to share more of my toys, and I will promise this year to do a better job sharing them — I hope!

These carpenter’s boxes were used for so many different purposes. And the box itself is not a light item to carry around, so you had to have a bit of muscle even back then just to carry it empty, let alone carry it when it was full of nails or bolts or whatever.

Sometimes we need to be reminded that we did not have lightweight plastic items back in the good old days. So, you made do with whatever was available.

The fun part about studying things like different occupations way back when is the fact that not everything was lightweight nor was it able to be broken down into parts and put together again wherever or whenever you got to your destination.

Everything in the good old days always seems to be a bit more awkward and heavier, and definitely not quite as convenient as we seem to have things today.

I do need to remember that horses are still being shod today and the horseshoes themselves may be a bit lighter in weight.

Depends on the size of the horse and how the horse is going to be used, of course. I do realize they still have traveling people who do the horseshoeing for big horse shows and big ranches probably have their own people to do that sort of thing. But they still needed boxes to carry their tools and the horseshoes.

I have always thought that this neat old wooden box would look awesome in anyone’s home with just about anything in it. It could sit in the middle of a beautiful wooden table with lots of various utensils, new and old, or maybe it would look great with fine greenery scattered throughout the table as well as in the wooden handled box with bright bows or even shiny Christmas tree balls lying loosely in the box sporting all kinds of different shapes and colors.

I am sure that everyone who decorates their homes for various events or occasions could come up with a million different ways to use this neat old antique box with lots of character.

I have always told those who have come to my What’s It Worth Classes through the years that I bet they could come up with many different ideas of how to use a box like this.

It would look neat even sitting on a bathroom vanity with various hair brushes and/or cosmetic things. It could be used for various tools in the kitchen and maybe even be used in a bedroom to hold your brush and various combs as well as a bit of jewelry — large bracelets and the like.

But I do know that someone much more creative than I am would come up with a classy way to use this neat old box and enjoy it forever. It just takes a bit of outside the box creativity maybe.

I also thought once that putting colored cloth napkins folded differently would look pretty sharp also sitting on anyone’s breakfast nook or dining table.

The only thing I would not do is paint this particular antique item. I know, some of us love to paint everything and make it look shiny and new but the rustic look today should be a bit rougher than shiny and smooth.

I need to remember that it takes all kinds to make our world go round and there are so many creative people out there that can do just that.

I need to oil the box maybe but I really don’t want to paint it and make it look newer — I just want to make it a bit prettier with the oil instead of the paint.

I'd love to hear some ideas or see them as well. The CR Rustic Antique Mall has their fun Friday nights on Facebook with so many creative ideas so I am sure they could help us come up with a few, too.

Rob and Corey, the owners of CR Rustic, are so good with coming up with great ideas for just about anything in their antique shop. They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays and an occasional Sunday for special events.

I don’t believe I have ever known anyone as creative as Corey is with coming up with great ideas and adventures. They decorate the shop in such special ways, especially the large window displays.

And with just about anything they find they can come up with an idea for how to use it in your home or your patio and backyard. So please stop in and visit with them if you have any questions about a collectible or antiques.

They buy and sell of course, that is how they find all the stuff for sale in their large antique store. They rent out small areas (and some bigger areas when available) for people like me that want to display some of my inventory and cannot do it by myself.

It just makes good sense to rent a spot in a larger antique shop and they sell for you as well as advertise too. It has been fun. They have been here now more than three years I believe. Every time you visit the shop, something new has been brought in. The fun is seeing all the different items from so many different dealers as well.

The antique and collectible world is rather large today. People all around the world are looking for special items to add to their already started collections. Naturally, the internet is a big factor today in selling and buying.

Many antique collectors and dealers do sell online, but then you need to wrap it up carefully and take it to the post office to ship it off.

It takes a lot of time, but you do have a larger audience for sure. Antiques today are still hot collectibles. Sometimes you just have to let the dealers know what you are collecting and looking for and they will put you on a “want list” and they watch it very carefully. If they find something you had on your list, they will definitely give you a call when they find it for you.

Antiques and collectibles are fascinating to many of us. You just never know what you are going to find in the next antique shop or the next town.

It is an exciting adventure and it gets us out of the house and around friends and neighbors. It is fun, it creates businesses and it gives us all some place to visit and browse. You never know what you might find in the next antique shop. That is what this collecting is all about.

Everyone be safe this week and stay warm (as North Platte has had a lot of snow lately). When you are downtown stop in to the CR Rustic and tell them that Judy sent you. Have a wonderful week ahead, everyone.