The “things” we collect make up our life. It is fun to look back through my photos every time I write my Sunday columns. Choosing a photo for my articles gets rather difficult at times.

This summer I will be taking a whole lot more photos from my antique booth at the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte. I thought that might be interesting to some of you also.

I am not sure exactly how I got started collecting — my mother never saved anything unless it was useful and I think most of us thought that way for many years. But today, once we have what we need, then we start looking to add to collections. I do not think that is a bad idea.

It keeps us active and shopping and seeing the neighboring towns and shopping and staying on the go. I am not a good shopper any more — I don’t have to go very far to find a subject for my columns these days.

I need to unpack a few boxes in my storage areas and I bet I would find all kinds of other items to write about. But that is a summer project so these next few weeks may be repeat photos but always a different story.

With the weather getting a bit warmer, we will see more people out and about — so please stop by the antique shop and take a peek. I can guarantee you that you will enjoy your stroll through it.

There are so many beautiful items and so much to look at. Don’t be afraid to ask questions about the items — the owners can probably find out the answers for you. Just take your time to browse and enjoy. Also you may find something you already have, then you will be able to write more about your own item for the family down the line.

Some of us are collectors, some are dealers, some are both so we see a lot of items through our lifetimes. Most of us are limited on funds to spend or space to display. Naturally, all of that should help you decide what you want to buy for decorating purposes as well as for collecting endeavors.

I started pretty young. My boys were small but they seemed to enjoy going with me to auctions, back in the day. We did not travel but maybe once or twice a year so local sales were my first way to start buying for resale.

I first discovered that I bought things I liked of course, then I discovered it was hard to let go to sell them to someone else. But sometimes you have to resell so you can go shopping again.

My so-called “shopping days” for antiques are pretty much done. I do not buy much any more but I can certainly refer you on to someone who might be interested — and of course, that would be the kids at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte.

I am looking forward to getting caught up with my booth at the shop. I have dusted but sure need to get in there and take more items and rearrange again. COVID kept me pretty busy for the past two years but now I am feeling much better and getting my strength back a little at a time. With spring just around the corner, I think we all will feel like getting out and about more also.

My son John bought me the little glass cupboard (very old) one year for Christmas and I have had it chock-full of so many different items through the years, as you can see. It keeps the dust off my teddy bears, which is very good. And it is a nice safe way to display them so they won’t be handled too much either.

Like I said before, I believe each item in it has been a gift along the way. Teddy bears from other countries. Special cards and special gifts I have received through the years. I walk past my vintage desk that these are sitting on so many times each day. It’s a nice reminder of friends and family every time I look at it.

I have two German teddy bears from friends and many cute little gifts from grandkids and great-grandkids. They are tucked away safe in a dust-free cupboard and will be enjoyed every single time I walk past them.

That is what antique collecting should be all about. Sometimes we collect family items, sometimes we go shopping for them and sometimes they have been given to us as a present or gift.

Antiques and collectibles have always have been popular for selling and keeping because they make great decorations for our homes and we enjoy displaying them.

Some have room in their homes, others display in different buildings or basements. Just make sure your basement is dry and there is no mold or moisture. Mold and moisture are tough on furniture and quilts, things like that.

There are so many different items we can collect and sell. The list could go on for miles.

I have always enjoyed the hunt. It’s so fun when you are with a friend and you can take all the time in the world to really look around when you go shopping.

I have been wanting to go to Paxton sometime soon — I believe they have two stores there now with all kinds of handmade items as well as vintage and antique items too.

So when you are driving on old U.S. Highway 30, take a look along the way — I believe Sutherland even has one also. I am sorry if I missed someone, but get a listing before you head out for your next antique buying trip. Plan a bit ahead and you will have a most enjoyable day, indeed.

And remember that we have some wonderful shops right here in North Platte. It’s so fun to take a peek every so often as most of them change out (or hopefully sell) items so things will be different each time you go.

However you received your special collectibles, that will be another story entirely for your family. If need be, please take a notebook and start writing things in it about your family items as well as purchases you may make in the years to come. It’s nice to have for family and for yourself, for that matter. I need to practice what I preach definitely.

Antiques and collectibles — they are headliners no matter how you may look at it. The story of each and every thing you may have in your cupboards or closets will tell a story if you just take the time to write it down for your family or future buyers who will appreciate your items even that much more.

If you include a bit of a story along with the item when being sell at an auction or an antique shop it can make a big difference as to who may buy that item. The story itself may be the selling factor even more than the item itself. It will certainly help to make it more interesting, for sure.

If dealers would tell us a bit more on the price tags, I feel that always helps me to make a better decision. Now, I just need to do what I preach.

That is what collecting and antiquing is all about for me, anyway. And I think it will be for you also.

Be sure to tell Corey and Rob Derbyshire at the CR Rustic that Judy Steele sent you. I enjoy looking around and I know with spring just around the corner, we all will be wanting to get out and see the world again.

Take Care, everyone, and, please write to me at Judy D. Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688, if you have any questions. Maybe I can send you to the right person who may have an answer for you. Hope to see you soon at the antique mall. Have a great week ahead. Spring is just around the corner!