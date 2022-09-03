Judy D. Steele: Noritake is quite collectible

As you can see in my photo this week, I have a cute little creamer. It has magnificent coloring. Underneath, it is marked with a large “M” in a wreath circle with Noritake printed above it. Below the wreath the words “Made in Japan” are stamped in red ink or paint. This is a fairly common mark and probably dates to the 1940s or a bit earlier.

Some people call it "Satsuma ware." Others just call it “Noritake." I do not have the sugar bowl to go with it right now, but maybe someday I will find it and be able to sell it as a set — creamer and sugar set.

The handle of the creamer is trimmed in gold paint — and with the black silhouette-like ring around the top of the creamer, it pretty much dates it for me.

I have seen a lot of Morimura Brothers china pieces or porcelain. The large "M" stamped on the bottom of the creamer identifies it — also surrounded by a beautiful wreath. A very well known mark. Popular in its day. Dishwasher proof? Afraid not. Hand wash only.

But it is always fun to find pieces like this one as the painting and artistry on this fine china is amazing. There is an “8” mark on the bottom also. That may signify the artist at that time — his name possibly could still be found on the Noritake encyclopedia of history with their special signature marks.

Porcelain or china has always been a popular item for gifts through the years. Everyone has to eat — and sometimes the food tastes even better when it is put on a beautiful plate of porcelain or china. I always felt that way with my Franciscan Desert Rose dinnerware through the years.

The background of the beautiful flowers is “iridized” and makes it even stand out more when being filled with milk or cream. When the evening lights hit it, the colors stand out even more lovely.

It is always fun to find something like this creamer from yesteryear and check out the background or history of the item. The marks on the bottom of anything we find today should lay the trail for more information about that item. Thank goodness for the internet — I used to thumb through many many books before I could have found something like this creamer. It just takes a few moments today to find it online.

Noritake made in Japan is pretty common today. We find it quite regularly but I still wish each piece could tell its own story. Some of these items could have been sent back to the United States to a wife or girlfriend during war times as a birthday or Christmas gift from a serviceman. Also, this type of china was given for wedding presents in the years after the war. It is always fun to find something like this cute little creamer and then do a bit of history looking on it.

With so many pieces being hand painted it is sometimes very hard to find other exact pieces to match. But they were usually sold, of course, as a creamer and sugar set, so these made beautiful gifts for any special event.

As many of you collectors out there in my reading territory will probably remember, I have written many columns about porcelain and other pieces of fine china. I still use my Desert Rose Franciscan dishes every day as I have done since the day I got my very first pieces of it.

I truly love setting the table with my pretty Desert Rose and all of the accessories that goes with it. I am sure you feel the same way I do when we set our gorgeous and decorative tables for all kinds of holidays as well as birthdays, anniversaries and just plain "getting together” times of the year.

Just a reminder, please tell your children when you do pass something down to them what it actually is — the kind of dinnerware or fine china, the maker, the pattern. And how you started receiving the pieces you did — for an anniversary, birthday, Christmas gift or a "just because” gift.

Thanks to our access to the computer today, all of our researching has become so much easier and even more fun. It is hard telling what all you will find about whatever type of item you're looking for.YUou may even find other pieces that match your own so you can add to it yourself or tell the ones you are giving it to where find it.

Replacements.com is probably one of the best outlets you will ever find — they are usually full value and not too many discounts, but it is an awesome place to research online and also find other pieces to match your original set. Pieces you can add to your set personally or for a gift for someone else through the years.

Some of you younger folks have always had the computers available whereas the old-timers like myself had to go page by page in individual category books. I love having a book in my lap so I can really read all about something, but I have to admit that the computer is the way to go if you have to do a lot of researching.

Do not forget to stop by at the antique mall on 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. They are open from Tuesdays through Saturdays. The entire shop is full of dealers who bring things in for sale in individual booths. The variety is absolutely awesome!

Please take a few moments or an hour or two when you are in downtown North Platte — I guarantee you will have a fun time and when you find something that matches your collection so you can add more to it. I also hope you will come back again and visit the shop for more fun and great ideas for gifts of all kinds. Many pieces are homemade construction so more like a one-of-a-kind type gift.

I am still having my antique classes at Wild Bill's, 1100 S. Jeffers St., in their Birthday Room, north end of the building. Those classes are from 5 to around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Please bring one item for me to identify and/or value for you. Join us for your favorite pizza or sandwich, and you will see many other items that other people have brought in for me to help identify and value. We do have a good time and it is a relaxed (not fancy) class with a great group of people. I do charge $5 for only one item appraisal. And you will get to see what others have brought to class as well.

Be careful, everyone. Be safe out there and please take time to visit your neighbors and visit the shops in downtown North Platte. It is a great little town and we are proud of our little city. Hope to see you next week. And thank you for taking the time to read my columns these past 20 some years.