Judy D. Steele: Our forever treasures

As I start looking for a certain item to write on each week for my column, I sometimes can get easily sidetracked and find something totally different to write about. Other weeks, I have a very difficult time deciding on what to use as my subject material.

It's also likely I already covered these areas and I am repeating myself — again!

The Hershey tin ("Chocolate and Cocoa") in this week's photo is one of my very favorite collectibles. I have had it for a very long time.

I keep a variety of my perfumes and colognes in it so when I decide to use the colognes, I can just pick up the Hershey tin and carry it into another room where my mirrors are and decide exactly which one to or use on a particular day.

I have seen some of these rather large Hershey tins sell for over $100 and then I may see another online later for a lot less. Remember that we need to know the condition of the tin as well as the size. We can be easily fooled by a photo.

When you are selling anything online or in an ad, please include the measurements and any other unusual or rare markings. All of these can tell a lot more about the item and definitely increase the value considerably.

Naturally, if we have scratches or scrapes on any advertising item for sale, you need to be very careful on what you pay for it. Condition, condition, condition is very important when it comes to value.

If you are just buying the item because you like it and you will not probably resell it, then it doesn’t matter at all whether it is in good or bad condition. The purchaser is the one who actually decides what to pay for certain items, indeed.

A very dear friend purchased this Hershey tin from me a long time ago and had it above her kitchen cupboards forever. Well, she was changing her scheme of colors and items so she brought it back to me. I wanted to buy it back from her but she insisted on giving it to me instead.

We worked out a deal later — keeping both of us happy. And now I just lost that dear friend a few months ago. So this Hershey tin even has more valuable memories attached with it.

I think Hershey items of any sort will always be a factor in higher values, just because they are a popular product — today and yesteryear as well. It is fun to look online and see other Hershey items for sale also and then that will give you even a better idea what yours might be worth.

We can always put any price we want to on an item for resale but there is definitely not a guarantee it will sell for that in the future.

As Christmas Holidays are over for another year, we can kind of get back on track again. Hopefully, this ol' gal will get some work done in her booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall, 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte.

It was a very popular place I hear for this Christmas holiday. I have been under the weather for some time and have not worked my booth like I should have been doing.

I haven't been cleaning and rearranging, and bringing in new stock for customers to look over. But I am going to try to get in there this week.

I am hoping to start my antique classes again in the early spring. If the old gal can handle it. The help from my friends (who all come to the classes), always gives me a boost. They step in to help me fill in a description on an item or just help out with other bits of advice. Maybe we can get going again.

The "What’s It Worth classes" are truly a community effort and I love being around friends and making new friends. I think that is what our world is really about these days. We really do need to stick together and encourage each other as well.

Getting back to my antiques, I just feel it is more important than ever for people to know what something may be worth, not just for their own knowledge but when they go to sell a prized family possession, they should have an idea of the value.

However, we need to remember that it depends on where you may live or the marketing of antiques in your certain area. The most important thing is “rarity” of an item as well. Don't forget that even the antique market can sway very quickly and catch us all off guard.

One other important factor to keep in mind is the condition of the item. If anything is missing, or maybe there's a scratch or two or a dent, that will factor into the value of the item as well as the collectability value also.

It is very important to always keep your collectibles and antiques in good top condition, if at all possible.

Antiques have been my love and admiration for so many years now. The friends I have met and still to this day it is an amazing feeling to hear from someone who I may have been in contact with several — I do mean a lot — of years ago!

Sometimes it is easier for me to recognize someone when they tell me what they may have sold to me or I purchased from them. Or maybe what I have sold to them through the years. My antique business has been so much fun and have kept me going some days.

Other days, I look around my apartment and my storage unit and think, “Girl, what have you done?” What a mess, and I need to start cleaning it up and making my booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall look better. I need to get better organized! Oh, now that is funny — me, organized? Probably never, but that's fun too.

Looking through my boxes and deciding what to take to the shop is like opening up Pandora’s Box — what do I take? I do look forward to making the booth look different and it is exciting to take different items in for sale and see what the collectors are really looking for at this time of year.

It has always been fun to go out looking for items to sell. ZMy biggest problem when I find something I really like, I buy it and then do not want to resell it. I am sure I am probably not the only person who may have that problem.

Happy New Year, everyone! Let’s hope and pray for a great year with good health and lots of time to spare to go shopping/looking for great antique items for your collections and investments.

One thing about an antique shop, you usually do not see many repeats or duplicates of items. I think that is one of the most important things I love about “antiquing” — the variety!! Stay safe, stay warm and please come visit us at the CR Rustic Antique Mall.