As time seems to pass by rather quickly these days — even a bit faster than usual — I am thinking of some of my favorite items that I have found to purchase onmy many expeditions. Adventures through the countryside with a dear friend accompanying me on what seems like a million years ago.

And still, when I walk past something in my little apartment and a beautiful memory comes rushing in of old times and older friends, I suddenly get very nostalgic and have to sit a bit to enjoy the thoughts. A few tears may even fall.

This is one of those times.

I have a favorite Monmouth crock. It's two gallons I believe, sitting on my divider at the front door of my rather full apartment of what I call my “prized possessions” I have treated myself to.

I acquired this particular piece while traveling with a great friend. Someone who came rushing into my life and then it seemed we were apart more than we were together because of distance in families and lifestyles.

Eventually, we both decided that family was more important to each of us in our distance in miles and distance of the heart. So we make decisions to fit our needs and wants as most people have to do in their lives. Ours was a bit harder than most.

But in our travels, we gained a lot of experience in collecting and finding out what the rest of the country loves to hold on to and display in their own homes as well.

This two gallon Western crock in my photo this week is a perfect example of one of my many special items of the heart.

I hope to keep this one for a bit longer if my life plan allows it. The beautiful blue floral display of this particular crock grabbed my attention the moment I saw it.

It is what I have called a “keeper” and I do hope that I will be able to do just that. Some of my many things I have been letting go because of lifestyle changes and there are definitely many more to come.

I want to thank my son John for taking in several items for me to the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte to update my No. 50 selling booth — I am planning on taking more this week also.

I need to get busy with a storage unit and closets full of items as my apartment seems to be getting smaller than larger as I get older and keeping my “toys” in tow.

But, this crock today I hope to be able to keep a bit longer than most. It is rather unusual with its pattern and markings.

A definite and perfect condition is usually necessary for them to be considered a collectible item for most crock or stoneware collectors.

However, i have kept a few that may have a “hairline” or slight chip as long as the imperfection is not on the front of the display area of a stoneware piece.

Again, that may not be a definite reason why I have kept something longer than others, but it is my normal reasoning for displaying my “keepers” from my merchandise for the shop.

Stoneware is highly collectible for many people — my dear friend that always traveled with me probably had one of the best collections of stoneware I have ever seen. Actually, I have several friends who have collected stoneware through the years.

And, that, my dear readers, is what collecting is all about. I don’t care if it is coins or glassware, large metal advertising signs or miniature pieces of jewelry, or pots and pans, whatever, I have always said that collect what you love and you will never get tired of hunting for it.

For years I traveled a bit of a distance hunting for treasures for our antique shop and in later years for rental booths in other antique malls.

I am glad that I am in a closer mall these days — CR Rustic antique mall here in North Platte, but I still have had a period of time where I needed to get in and dust, rearrange, add items, rotate my inventory.

And I am a cleaner — I had to help my mom in the house every single Saturday morning until I left for Denver Business School after graduating from North Platte High School. Yes, every single Saturday morning I had a dust rag in my hand or a broom to sweep of the front step and the porch.

I was the designated polisher of my mom’s beautiful collection of maple furniture which she was so proud of getting one piece at a time until she had the whole dining room set and china hutch.

And I could not forget the venetian blinds — I hated dusting those things. She so treasured that furniture because Dad and her worked so hard toward it and still helping us kids with 4-H horse club days all summer long, every weekend.

But those were fun times even when you had to get up at 5 in the morning, go get the horses in to the corrals (if we did not do it the night before) and then load them into dad’s big old grain truck with the sides up on it.

We always had to load them by backing into a ditch at home and then at the arenas they always had a chute for us to unload and walk the horses down through — much easier and safer than the ditch exit, believe me.

I want to thank everyone who has been coming to my antique classes. I believe I had 22 beautiful people who took the time to come, have a bit to eat with us and to display each of their items they had brought to class for me to evaluate and give them a bit more info regarding value, condition, etc.

But, I need to say that the assortment of items brought in to my class the past few weeks has been awesome!

Trying to stump the dealer (meaning me) has been very easy lately — because the variety has been awesome. Many items bring back so many memories of things I have seen through my 50 years of antiquing. You cannot ever imagine how much it means to me to see so many people as interested as I am to find out what they have and the value of said item.

Values — most of us are concerned about the value of an item. For instance, we walk into the grocery store and take a look at the meat counter. And wow, I soon discover that it will be another hamburger goulash week or chili soup again, or I may fix a big tuna casserole. Plenty of leftovers.

If my kids read this article this week, they are going to really have a good laugh because I think sometimes they thought that is all there is to eat in this world is mom’s tuna casserole or goulash or chili — but they ate it and never said a word. I guess it filled them up anyway and fairly nutritious with a lettuce salad along side and maybe a chocolate brownie for dessert when the plates were licked clean.

Talk about nostalgic moments — I guess I really got caught up on that one. But I hope it makes my beautiful sons giggle a bit or at least smile at old mom’s memories and making them public news.

It's at Wild Bill's in the birthday room, north door is easy access when carrying in your treasures for show and tell. Call me if you have any questions at 308-530-4572.

Thank you to my reading audience as well — I love hearing from you also. My mailing address is still P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. Drop me a line anytime with questions or comments about my column or a subject suggestion for one of my column would really be welcomed. Take care and have a great week ahead.