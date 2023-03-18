The photo this week of a stoneware pitcher with the markings of Rowe Pottery on it and a date of “1991” is one of my favorite pieces that I proudly display on an every day basis. It was a gift I gave to my dearest best friend in the world. When she passed away a few years back, her sons gave this pitcher back to me and it is a treasure always.

Sometimes, when we give something away, we really do not ever expect it back. But in this case, this certain item is a bit different than most. The family of the recipient knew how much this piece meant to me many years ago, so they returned it to me and I have it proudly displayed on the top of my kitchen cabinet. I walk by it several times during each day of my life.

I always seem to manage to stop for a moment and pick it up and start remembering the many road trips this sweet lady and I made together — small road trips as well as long distance ones in Colorado mostly.

Any time we had a fun show to go to — I mean an antique show — or just to redo my booth in Colorado, or to the areas around Boulder. So many fond memories, so many treasures found and kept through the years.

One thing about my older antique road trips, some I remember distinctly and others maybe not so much. When you receive a piece of stoneware (or any kind of gift from friends who are and were like family) it is a very special gift for sure.

Even though this may not be a very old piece of stoneware, it is definitely a collectible item in so many ways. It could be collectible if you're a cow collector or pitcher collector or just a pottery collector — stoneware or otherwise.

When you look up information about Rowe Pottery, you soon discover there are plenty of vintage pieces, but also beautiful more modern pieces.

As I recently discovered on Google that Rowe Pottery is still being made and it is still one of the most sought after pottery makers in the world.

Values may go up and down on some of the pieces, but according to what I have read, most of their signed pieces are still quite collectible and will be for a very long time to come. I have always enjoyed finding these items as it ties into my other collectibles as well.

Stoneware pottery of many kinds and sizes and manufacturers seem to always make a big splash with collectors — serious collectors as well as dealers.

When I think about my being a dealer these days, I do not exactly do as much “dealing” as I used to do. Most of you who have been reading my column for umpteen years know what I am talking about.

I have my favorites and a few not so favorite items, but I pretty much love all the stoneware, furniture, some potteries, utilitarian antiques and my list keeps going for a few more feet of typewritten categories which I am not going to bore you with today.

Stoneware is fairly easy to sell, but getting a bit harder to find — which makes it even more valuable as a collectible or an antique item.

I do not travel much any more due to health reasons and just plain getting too old to do so, but I certainly miss those times when we would just jump into my red minivan (purple actually) and head out on a day of antiquing or just cruising to see what is out there.

I loved the trips to Broken Bow, or Phillipsburg, Kansas. Or when we just headed up to Ogallala for a fun day’s trip. Or heading to the east to visit shops all the way through to Omaha or Lincoln, especially at the many fun stops along the way.

I cannot mention them all, but a favorite was always the Platte Valley Mall at Gretna. Although I have not been out on a long buying trip for quite a spell (I have been told by family that I don’t have room for any more stuff), but little do they know that I am still looking whenever I have the chance.

As most of you already know, I have a booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte, NE, 108 E. Fifth St. It is one of the largest shops in the area — and it carries such a wide variety of items for all collectors at heart.

You can walk through one time and turn around a few days later and someone has brought in new inventory items for their booths and it just makes them even that more visible to all collectors here.

One thing about North Platte, we sit in a very popular area with highways crossing to the north and south of us as well as east and west , with a main interstate carrying most of the heavy traffic. That, along with the slower-paced U.S. Highway 30, it has created some great opportunities for collectible shopping.

In fact, CR Rustic just had a beautiful open house and lunch for all the dealers last weekend and it was absolutely an awesome afternoon. Wish I could have stayed longer but I cannot seem to be able to do the walking around as much as I used to. Hopefully, this summer I will be able to get outside and enjoy some sunshine — which I definitely need both of.

Antiques and friends, they just go together like peanut butter and jelly. And I am hoping to see a lot of both this summer. I live in an apartment just north of town, and I have filled it up pretty much with my “keepers” and many of my treasures I have collected through the years. But, some of my favorites are still in storage and this summer I am hoping to start unpacking some of those pieces too.

I never thought that I would get this caught up into antiques but they come second to my family and friends. But some pieces feel just like family when I look around my apartment.

I started digging into one of my boxes of “stuff” the other day and realized some items I had forgotten I even had. So when I do get busy, it will be just like Christmas opening presents. One good thing about getting old, we are surprised quite easily.

And yes, I know what I want to do with most of my more precious items — so I had better do what I need to get done and quit putting it off.

I want to thank everyone for sending me letters through the years with questions regarding my columns. it makes it even more special for me to know that someone does actually read these things. Please remember to send me a note to PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.

Tell me your story of why you are collecting or how you got started into collecting or just anything you especially like or liked through the years about my columns. It is always a pleasure to receive a quick note about a certain item that I wrote about in the Telegraph.

I think sometimes it takes a hammer on the head to stop and smell the roses, and that is exactly how I feel when I receive a letter or card from a Telegraph reader who has enjoyed one of my columns through the years. Thank you for all those who have contacted me and I will thank those who may write to me later down the road. They mean a lot to this old girl and it makes me want to continue writing for a few more years — unless God has another plan for me.

And I want to thank the kids at the CR Rustic Antique Mall who have been so gracious with helping me keep up my booth this past year. I am trying really hard to get going with packing up and bringing items to the shop. I really do promise to do a better job restocking my booth this summer.

Have a great week, everyone, and please do not forget to tell Rob and Corey “Hi” for me when you visit the antique mall. Believe me you will enjoy your walk through, but make sure you allow enough time to visit each booth and what the dealers have brought in to share with you all. Bye for now and hope to see you all next week, same place, same time, same Telegraph. Take care and be safe.