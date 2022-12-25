Judy D. Steele: The holiday season is here

My photo this week is some of my “extra special things” in my foyer. I just cannot seem to sell them yet. Some day, and it may be coming quicker than I think, I need to start thinning out all of my “stuff” — my sweet collectibles and antique items I have all over the place. That includes many storage areas, as well. I pray for warmer weather so that process may begin — again.

Let us talk about much more pleasant things, such as our beautiful Christmas holiday. As I am typing this on Tuesday evening of Christmas week, our wondrous Holiday will be here before we know it. As you are reading this, I guess it is Christmas.

Christmas is such a wonderful time. I will be visiting with my boys and their families all the day before Christmas and then will be on the phone those evenings as well visiting with friends who are distanced and who may be alone on this day.

But, we need to remember the real reason for this beautiful season. That in and of itself should remind us to be thankful and blessed wherever we are and whom we are visiting and dining with and enjoying each other’s presence on this day.

We also all begin to look back upon our many other Christmases through the years. It is natural to reminisce and remember what we have called “The Good Old Days,” which may not have been as good as we had thought, but maybe we didn’t know the difference.

Some years, money may have been hard to come by, or maybe we could not get together because of a storm or blizzard was on its way. There have been so many reasons throughout our histories but it really doesn’t matter as we seem to be able to find another time or date to celebrate our love for family and each other.

Where does the antique theme come about in this particular column of mine today? I do think that each and every single Christmas in our years of life here on earth portray an important event. Each one is just as important and beautiful as the next!

And sometimes, we have a moment where we may be quickly reminded of such things. Gifts are for the young — but the biggest gift I get from everyone is being with them and enjoying them as the little ones play with their new toys or things they may have received from family as well as from “Santa” the evening before when he slipped down the chimneys and placed all the toys under the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

Every Christmas becomes a reminder to most of us as to what was once upon a time, what our Christmases were like when we were younger and what was our best ever present we have received.

Someone asked me that question a few years back and it still hits home. What was the best ever gift I received from Santa in my younger years? I do believe that is a very hard question.

When I was around 7, I believe, I got a beautiful electric lamp to hang on the wall above my headboard so I could read a book late in the evening and help me sleep. I still do that quite often now, but I fall asleep with the book still in my lap and I wake up later and realize the lights are still on in the room and I must have taken a quick catnap of sorts.

At my age, I think I might need a few more little quick naps to just get through the days. Hard to admit, but everything seems to be getting harder or more worrisome or just plain a bit more difficult at times.

Yet, I still think I can manage on my own “just fine, thank you!” And so it goes. Life goes round and round like a beautiful merry-go-round with lights so bright and the colors so striking that you will never forget that sight nor sound as the music plays and plays while the horses go up and down along with the music. All such an amazing sight!

Memories are one thing that no one, and I mean no one, can take away from us. Yes, maybe health can fade, but they will still be embedded in our hearts forever, absolutely forever.

Have you ever asked someone what their best Christmas gift ever was? I am sure we all have thought about that many times, and probably in as many times we have asked that question. I bet each time may have been a different item of sorts. Our memories are golden. Our love for families and friends are absolute. And our moments of quiet can be bliss. We cannot really ask for much more than that.

As I am writing this Tuesday, I am thinking ahead of what I pray will be a beautiful Christmas for everyone, and praying that New Year’s will bring strong ideas and easier methods of completing your tasks.

I pray that we have a safe year and that our world will be safer for our children and grandchildren and even our great grandchildren, now. And I pray it will be safe for hundreds of Christmases to come.

I’m also curious as to what we may find in the New Year as far as hunting for antiques and collectibles. We will keep looking for the unusual, the rare item that no one else has been able to find. We all love to look for treasures — big or small, size does not matter when it comes to surprises and antiques. All are wonderful to have and to find.

Before I end this Christmas message, I just want to say how much I appreciate your kind words and your questions. Please do not forget to drop me a line now and then, my address is PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. I would love to hear from you with any questions you may have in the New Year.

Most of all, please do not forget to visit the fun antique shop CR Rustics at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. You may just find that one special thing you have been looking for all these years.

If you didn’t find it, please leave your name and phone number with the owners and exactly what you are looking for, because all of the dealers will help look for it for you. It is always so satisfying to run across something in your favorite antique shop that you have really been looking for. Amazing is the word, for sure.

We have one more week until the New Year, which does not seem possible. I want to thank you all for your reading my column and for the responses sent to me also. It makes it extra special when I know someone else as actually read my columns.

I am praying for a safe and fun holiday ahead, and may Santa bring you everything that you have wanted this year. Merry Christmas, everyone.