Judy D. Steele: Vintage compacts are sweet collectibles

As you see in my photos this week, this sweet little ladies’ compact is probably from the 1950s.

I don’t believe it has ever been used — no powder or residue from powder exists anywhere in this little cutie. And I cannot even find a name printed on it anywhere.

When this happens, we kind of go a little blind and presume the age as earlier due to the cloth and “painted” design on this little ladies’ compact. It could have been used “on a night on the town” or maybe just a quick evening out.

We don’t see these compacts as often as we used to. Naturally, most of our women’s cosmetics today are use and toss away after it is empty. In fact, we do not find many of these any more — but when we do, we find that once they are put into the antique stores, they seem to be a nice little collectible. We usually don’t have them for very long.

Many compacts were used for dressing up events and small so they could be put into a ladies’ handbag or evening purse, actually. An, I am sure there are many out there still being used just for that. But when we find a vintage item and never been used — it is fun to get them out to the public as quick as we can.

The next few weeks, I am planning on writing more articles on jewelry and women’s apparel — just for fun. It may be a good reminder of what our mothers, grandmothers and especially our great-grandmothers might have had lying on their dressing tables or what they might have used or worn when they were out with their “date” for the evening.

Small powder compacts were easily held in the palm of a lady’s hand, even while they were on the dance floor. Or, maybe she left it lying on the table where they just had a beautiful meal.

The variety we see today is amazing. So many of the dealers in most antique shops today love to get ahold of these little cuties as they are a fun collectible — and many are antiques as well.

Usually an item should be 100 years or older to be a true antique but as I have discussed many times before, it depends on the type of antique, or age of the item. It gets a bit confusing at times, but we do know that when a hot item hits the store, it will usually fly out the door rather quickly.

I was trying to count up the years that I have been into antiques and I realize that I have been in the business for more than 45 years. No wonder I am having problems remembering where I bought something that many years ago.

I am starting to pull a few more of my containers out of my storage area so maybe I will be able to find a truckload of items to write on and give me a bigger variety along the way.

Antiques make great gifts and they make great collections for the person who is highly interested in what we had “yesterday.” That is the fun part, when antiquing or shopping for antiques, you never know what you might find no matter what town or state or country you are in. There are so many things to collect.

I am hoping I will get more energy one of these days and start bringing a box of goodies at least once every week, if not more. Sometimes at my age, it takes a little more convincing nowadays.

I love to buy and find treasures — I just seem to want to “hoard” them a bit longer than I should. Most of you collectors out there know what I mean, for sure. Sometimes it is just hard to let lose of something that you would love to keep yourself.

I always thought that was the “reward” when you find a bucket load (or a trailer load) of items for sale. In my younger years, I couldn't wait to get a treasure trove out into the market. Now, not quite as easy as it once was. And, thank goodness for the use of computers and all the sites we can hit for more information on any item.

Just for fun, I found another big box of these vintage compacts and jewelry (mainly earrings) in my office yesterday. I need to sort and start taking them into the shop ASAP. That will be my next goal — working on this newly found box of antiquities and collectibles. I do believe that my little compact in my photo today might have been a gift to someone when they were traveling. It has never been used — a very special little gift.

I have seen some marvelous items through the years, and sometimes I am truly amazed at the wonderful condition an item may be in even though it is over 100 years old or older.

Each week it seems someone brings in something that we have never seen before and probably won’t ever again have the chance to see it. That is the fun part.

When you walk through your home tonight, take a moment to look at what you have collected or accumulated through the years. The amazing part about this “collecting things” bug that I have — and a few other friends of mine do too — that you may never know what you might find at the next sale.

Naturally, most of us who have been to an auction can contest to this fact that you need to look over all the items lying on a flat bed at a farm or ranch auction, and then take another look through the household items, usually set apart from the rest of the auction.

Go early, stay late. I used to love going to the auctions and now due to arthritis and“no space to put another piece, I just don’t make it to very many auctions these days. That is OK, because I have had my fun. I have had the thrill of finding something rare or unusual. But I continue to enjoy hearing the fun stories of those who are still going to the auctions or yard sales and what they have found in their treasure hunts.

Next week I will try to find another compact or two … or a piece of jewelry maybe for my column.

Hope to see you again here at the same place, same time. Take a few extra moments and walk through your home and admire your own treasures you have found or be proud of what you may have received as gifts from parents and grandparents. Don’t be afraid to ask questions about something you have received and need more info about. That is why I have my classes.

Be careful out there, everyone. I do hope to see you again next week here, and I pray that everyone will be safe and healthy and find many more treasures just around the very next corner. Have a great week, everyone. See you next Sunday.