Judy D. Steele: Vintage nightstand with loads of memories

I am pretty sure I have written about this cute little dresser or nightstand before, but many times I don’t tell you all of the details about a certain piece.

This is a three-drawer “oak” dresser or night stand some would call it. Normally, there is only one nightstand this vintage but sometimes we find two. This extraordinary piece has exquisite dovetailing on the drawers and the thing that drew me to it was the “spoon carving” on the front.

Remember in earlier days the decoration was fairly simple and only in the front, of course. This little piece for being as old as it is I feel that it would be considered a rare item in its own category.

Please note the beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers on top — a sweet gift from my oldest son and his wife, just because I had a tough day. Made me smile when they brought it out to me. I am really spoiled and boy do I love it.

Back to the nightstand: I think it is oak but it could be elm — I still after all these years have a hard time calling correct wood grains.

On the side of the nightstand is a darker patch of wood towards the top which when they put it into the piece of furniture it looked the same but when they oiled or stained the wood, then it appears darker. That is just something you never know until you start staining your furniture. It does not degrade the piece whatsoever. However, if you are the type that wants everything to match “perfectly” then it might be a bit of a problem. But, we each like what we like and that is OK by all means.

You might want to get out a magnifying glass after I mention the spoon carving again, as I think it would show up much more detailed with a glass of course. The grain of the woods is awesome — the coloring is great (go online to nptelegraph.com to see the color version) — and I am leaving it all in “as in” condition.

This could be a personal taste call and someone else might want to strip it all down and start over. However, because of the difference in these boards, you may never be able to get them to be the exact same coloring. I purchased it at a friend’s family estate sale just a while back. I dearly love it and it will be a keeper.

Now let’s take a look at the beautiful top, decorated with some of my favorite things.

The fresh bouquet of flowers (from my older son and wife). It’s really nice to have all of my family so close around me. I know I am one very lucky lady because I do have all my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids close in the neighborhood of our fine town. I was raised in this area, as most of you probably already know, and I still love our town and all it has to provide for us here in our country community.

I also have one of my early 1950-1960s plastic poinsettias sitting on top. I leave it year round, just because I like it and not according to “seasonal aspirations” I guess. But, that is one thing we still can do in our end of the United States of America is pretty much decorate our homes the way we like them as long as we should stand patriotically, of course.

I thank the lovely lady who gave me a bunch of these fun poinsettias which I will use every Christmas holiday and will even leave a few out year round. I have a “Home Sweet Home” wooden sign on top of this piece also. Dear friends gave me this piece for my birthday this year — and it really fits in well with all the rest of my home decor.

As I’m writing here, I’ve heard a rooster crowing just as night falls — about 7 p.m. our time. I think that is so neat. I do live out just north of town in a touch of country area, so naturally, I hear the chickens and other farm animals a lot. But at this very moment, it just fit in to my country theme like no other thing I could say. I hope you will enjoy that bit of information with me and put a smile on your face as it did mine.

Some people have asked me many times before when they started spoon carving their wood pieces for their homes and I have to admit I am not exactly sure but my guess would be around the 1700 to 1800s.

Now, I am talking about oak furniture especially. I think with walnut and some other more expensive or harder to find woods, it was probably much earlier than this.

I hate putting dates into my column as I am not a good one about retaining numbers or years. But any piece of wood furniture with spoon carving will bring a higher price on the auction block almost every time, if the audience is awake and paying attention, of course.

Unfortunately, I have not started up my antique classes this year again like I had really intended to do. But I think it is best that we wait until after the holiday season now and try to get an early start on it next year.

Hope that is OK with everyone. I miss seeing you all and love seeing what you bring to class each time! But maybe we still can get together sometime in the early New Year. We will certainly try.

Please be sure to stop into the CR Rustics Antique Mall when you are in downtown North Platte. They are sprucing up the place like you would not believe — the crew is posting photos like crazy on Facebook and I sure do appreciate that.

I have not been going in as much to my booth area and it is beginning to look a little “lost,” but I hope in the next few weeks I will do better.

We have all had a rather rough couple of weeks — we lost our dear friend Dale Hill, and he will be and is missed more than we can ever say. He always had a beautiful grin on his face and a greeting for everyone.

The items he brought to class were always “awesome” and some were pretty rare, indeed. But, the one time that he caught us all off guard was when he drove his vintage red Farmall tractor to class one evening to show everyone what he really liked to collect.

I think that will be the highlight of my life for sure. To take the time and drive it to class on a Tuesday evening just to show us what he loved to collect was the most awesome thing I have ever had done in my classes throughout all these years.

He was a very special man and friend to all who knew him — and those that did not know him, you would have enjoyed him tremendously. He always had great stories to tell about the items he had brought to class — and he would probably know more about those kind of items then I would ever be able to tell him about them.”

That is just the kind of awesome member of our class and friend to do so much for others. Sending prayers to his wife and family and friends — and especially to his right hand gal, Kerry, and family.

Our circle of friends is what makes life all about, and we all need to remember that. There is no better treasure in the world than a friend and if that friend just happened to like antiques and junk like the rest of us in this world, that makes it even more precious. Take care everyone, and be safe out there. Have a good week ahead and keep looking for those special and rare items that you love so very much.

Tell Corey and Rob Derbyshire (owners of the CR Rustics antique shop, 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte) that Judy Steele sent you! Thank you for reading my columns all these years and I hope to hear from some of you later down the road.