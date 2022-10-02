Judy D. Steele: Vintage tatting and Sterling

In my two photos this week, you will note the dainty hanky with the tatting and crocheted lace throughout. I am sure by my photo you cannot really see the intricate stitches as they really are in real life, but those who have done tatting and cutwork/pulled thread work will definitely know what my column is about today.

The second photo shows two Sterling brushes. Some would say they are for hair, but I think that they are for your clothing to be used just before you leave your bedroom or dressing room, making sure to dust off any stray hair or dandruff flakes.

These were big necessities only just a few years back. In fact, some people who wear suits a lot or dark colored clothing may yet use these today just to make sure they are looking spiffy getting ready for the day ahead.

Tatting is a beautiful but time-involving and most gorgeous way of engaging in a style of decoration on ladies’ hankies of yesteryear.

Many lacy and cut-out blouses for ladies were made this way. But hankies were the main item for the elegant lady to have in her hand while dancing with a gentleman or just a regular or fancy mainstay in the day of the elegant dressed people enjoying an evening out.

Sometimes it seems, especially as of late, that we don’t dress up as formally as we used to. Sometimes I believe that our styles have changed for the better — but there are still places and engagements where we should dress up more, just in respect of the people involved as well as the actual event.

The two clothing brushes do have “Sterling” printed on them — on the rim with the decor of bouquets of flowers with the inscribed three initials of the owner.

Probably a wedding gift from a loved one for their big day. I leave them on my dresser along with a beautiful vintage lamp and various perfume bottles on top of a large round mirror which reflects the images in the daytime as well as with the evening light at night.

I have shown my beautiful oil/converted to electricity lamp on my dresser before. It’s quite a nice and fun way to display certain items such as the lamp as well as the many perfume bottles and intricate porcelain hand-painted boxes for earrings or rings or whatever.

I do believe that my Sterling brushes are from the early 1900s and the hanky probably close to the same vintage. Hard to prove, of course, but I am going with the theme of those periods when things were so elegantly presented and beautifully decorated.

The Sterling brushes could be worth as much as a couple of hundred dollars because of the Sterling — the tatted hanky could be as much as $20 to $40.

The markets sway on these items quite a bit through the years. It just depends on the access or availability. That “Sterling” is printed on each brush which makes them more believable.

This last week we had a funeral for a very dear friend from Colorado and I celebrated the 80th birthday of my sweet daughter-in-law’s father. All are mixed and yet wonderful emotions, and it just makes us remember that time travels faster than we think it should and we have no way of controlling the events in that time period. It definitely reminds us that we need to enjoy each and every day to the fullest and take time out occasionally for yourself, as well.

When I write about antiques and collectibles each week throughout the years, it is hard to imagine I have been doing this for close to 30 years. It doesn’t really matter how long I have been writing my column, but the people I have met through this and who I hear from in the antique shop are very important to me.

It serves as a reminder that someone does read my articles and it makes me happy to know that I may have touched someone out there in the real world who love antiques and family treasures just as much as I do.

When we were celebrating Melissa’s Dad’s 80th birthday this weekend, it is a very sweet reminder of all the friends he has met through his lifetime and how his own family has grown at the same time.

We need a reminder some days to take the time to slow down and enjoy every single moment of our lives as we never know what may happen next. The sweet moments will outweigh the bad, hopefully, and we all continue on doing what we need to do each and every day along each pathway.

Sometimes when I write about something collectible or an antique, I forget to mention that they are just things, but those things accumulate in our lives and makes our living easier or prettier or better. But it is always the people in our lives that actually keep us going in this old world today.

We all work hard and try to take care of each other the best way we can. Sometimes the overload will make us bend a bit and we need to slow down. But, that is not all bad. The old saying, “Take time to smell the roses,” is definitely a very important thing to do in our lives, for everyone, young and old alike.

Whether we are 10 or 20 or well over 50, each year of our lives are treasures in their own right and we have a tendency to forget that sometimes.

We need a reminder now and then to take time out of each day and do something special for ourselves. Whether that is a quick little cat nap or a big glass of iced tea (or coffee) and a cookie or two — whether it is something that you have been trying to finish up all summer, take the time to finish that little (or big) project. And enjoy whatever you were working on and you will feel that you definitely have accomplished something this day or week.

Just take time out for you along the way. There is only one you and only you can do what is necessary to keep you trucking for awhile longer down the road.

Take some time out for you and scout around town and visit with friends or join a club or sip a cup of tea in one of your favorite restaurants and don’t be in a big hurry — take time to enjoy.

As I was walking through my little apartment and trying to come with an idea for my column this week, I was reminded rather quickly how much stuff I need to get priced and put into my booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. I really do have a lot of things that will be coming in throughout the year. I am going to try harder and hope I do get more accomplished this fall and winter.

I strolled through the antique mall with a friend from Colorado last week and it was really a reminder for me to get going again. Everyone’s booth looked so awesome in the shop. I am excited to start working on my goodies at home and get them priced and into the shop this winter. I just needed a boost again and now I really do have to get some energy going and try harder.

Each dealer in the CR Rustic Antique Mall is responsible for his/her own booth to bring in different inventory for buyers and keeping the booth “up to snuff,” as they say. So be sure to stop by and see what has been brought into the shop by all the dealers.

We are so lucky to have a shop like this in our fine town. We all need to support it in our own ways. Be sure to tell Rob and Corey “hello” for me and tell them that “Judy sent you!” Also, just a quick reminder that I am still handling the Howard Oil Products in my booth. They are awesome products. We have used them almost 50 years now on our own furniture and for selling purposes.

Have a great week and be careful out there. Enjoy the sunny days as fall and winter are approaching pretty fast — but take time out for what you want to do and what you want to get done this fall. Take care, hope to see you next week — same place, same time, same “station.” Be safe and God bless.