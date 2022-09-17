Judy D. Steele: Yesterday's gadgets

I am always looking for different items to write about for my columns and I just usually start looking around my apartment to see what might give me inspiration.

Sometimes an idea hits me immediately — but usually it takes me a while to figure out what I really want to write about this week. So I saw these items in my little cabinet on my kitchen counter and decided I should write about all three.

The connection: They are small items and could be used in an office. The scotch tape holder has the markings of “ELEANOR CLARK DESIGN — Custom Made in Japan" impressed on the underside. It has a beautiful inscribed pattern like a vine entwining the whole outside of the tape holder. I am guessing it comes from the 1930s or 1940s.

I have never seen another one in my 50-plus years of antiquing so I decided to keep it on my kitchen island for easy use when wrapping a gift or just needing to help secure an envelope before mailing. It is also weighted so it is easier to use with one hand while needing tape for wrapping that special gift for someone.

Now the letter opener has an ivory-like handle and the blade is quite long, naturally, for ease of opening a letter or a package. It has "DEUS & Co., Germany” as well as “Isco” on the blade of the letter opener. It is easy to use for opening my mail as I keep it right on my counter for just that particular job.

Now the little cast iron skillet is coated with a light brown coating of likely enamel — no names on it anywhere. But I feel it is probably from the early 1920s as it has been used for a spoon holder probably in the past as the edges around the skillet show chipping or chips on the handle as well as the skillet itself.

Still no ideas who might have made it, but who knows, someday I may be able to find out more information. I use it for paper clips as it is very handy to have it sitting on the counter along with my other office necessities for opening a bit of mail each day.

And there it is, just a few remarks about what I have a tendency to collect and use for myself. Amazing how these three little items seem to work well together — for me, anyhow.

On a daily basis, I feel they are very necessary items in my household and yet they follow my antique theme throughout my home.

Funny part about my column this week is the fact that I cannot find much information about the Eleanor Clark Design tape holder but I will keep looking of course. Maybe I will find something later down the road. I would value this item around $30 to $40. But I don’t want to sell it, so no definite value on it at this moment.

Now the letter opener with DEUS & Co. Germany I found several similar letter openers online but not exactly like this one. So again, I don’t really care what it may be worth as I am using it and enjoy having it. Also, I forgot to mention the fact that the handle could be ivory (or possibly bone). I think that part of it should add to the value on this particular item. Again, I really do not care about the value right now, it is just so handy right on my counter to open my daily mail.

Funny sometimes when we think about our little treasures we might use every single day of our lives, and yet they are very handy and very useful when needed and so much more convenient than grabbing a paring knife when opening my mail.

It is always where it should be (however, many other things in my apartment may be out of place — I am not the best housekeeper these days), but it is important for those pieces to be where I want them to be.

Now, getting back to our necessary little items we may have in a vintage rolltop desk. I have written the story about my rolltop (no picture today) but some of you may remember seeing it as I wrote an column earlier this year I believe, or maybe was last year. I lose track

Never hesitate to send me a note about something you might want me to write on for your own personal reasons and that others may enjoy hearing about also. I love to hear from my reading audience. Wow, that makes me feel pretty important — just kidding. But seriously, I would love hearing from you if you have a question or a subject you would like to hear more about. I welcome mail, hearing from those who are reading my columns each week or whenever you have time, I so much enjoy hearing from you all.

Please send mail to my PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688, in care of Judy D. Steele. My phone number is 308-530-4572 for other questions, etc.

I have been doing these columns for quite a spell now and I have heard from many of you through the years. It does my heart good when I hear from an interested reader. Thank you!

Moving on, please remember that the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 518 E. Fifth St. in North Platte is a fun place to browse. More than 40 dealers and they all are bringing things in continually.

It's so much fun to walk through the shop and see so many different items in one store. It is truly amazing to see items from “yesterday” and a few newer items as well.

There are lots of handmade goodies along with crochet work and/or painted wood cabinets and kitchen items, dressers of all kinds, sleds from yesteryear, cowhides, dishes and more dishes, lots of glassware, etc. Remember most of it is vintage. The list goes on and on.

We are seeing a lot of graniteware again this year and that is good. I think it may be one vintage item that will be around for a very long time as being high on collectors’ lists. And there are many more things to learn about and possibly work some of these fun items into your already "house full of goodies" in your own home.

I am taking time off from my antique classes due to headaches, etc., I hope to restart them next spring.

Thank you for taking the time to read my column over these past many years. And just remember how grateful I am when I hear from some of you. Take care, be safe out there and enjoy every single moment of every single day. Time is definitely precious.

Have a great week everyone.