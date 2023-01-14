Judy Steele: A bit of nostalgia spilling over

It has been a busy year for everyone. And it’s been a tough couple years because of COVID-19 and other illnesses that have popped up, which has made life quite scary and upsetting some days.

But thanks to my computer and requests sent to me, I some how keep finding something to write about. That is because of you, the reader out there writing me and requesting a few subjects. So, thank you!

The drawer in my photo today is actually a treadle sewing machine cabinet drawer. It is from my mother’s own treadle sewing machine that she had sewed all of my doll’s clothes for Christmas one year.

I only had two dolls — one was very special and the other was special, too, but much bigger and not a baby doll. Long story which I will not get into right now, but I still have the doll and all of the clothes for it that my mother made for my present one year. Those will always be a special keepsake.

My mother actually had dad throw the old treadle machine “over the hill” into the junk pile the year he bought her a new Singer portable sewing machine which she could put away after she made a few repairs or patched jeans or whatever. She patched anything and everything back then.

Nowadays, it seems everyone or most everyone just goes and buys new. And we all do it — that is just the way our economy is made of today. Not everyone but a majority probably.

She wall papered the inside of the drawer and made little shelves for it. And to be honest, I cannot remember exactly what she put into it when she hung it on her kitchen wall. I am glad I have it today, and I think the miniature individual wooden butter molds fit perfectly in it and still displays well.

But most of all, I have a keepsake from my own childhood home and it brings back a lot of memories. I was very lucky to have a fun home in the country and was raised where I could walk through the pastures and catch my horse, bring her back to the barn, saddle her and ride for miles on a gravel or dirt road. I could even ride through our pastures and an adjoining neighbor’s pasture and ride to the top of Sioux Lookout hill when there was an actual statue there.

Now that same statue is mounted on the corner of the courthouse here in North Platte.

I’m sorry it had to be taken down but glad it is where everyone driving through town today can see it and even stop and take a photo of it too, without having to climb the hill through narrow pathways up to the statue and/or initial canyon where everyone left their initials scratched into the clay walls of the small canyons on the way up to the top.

Wow, this is really bringing back a lot of memories. I have no idea how many times I must have climbed that hill, but it was a bunch.

I think I probably rode up the backside more than I walked up the front pathways and deep washed out trails. Healthy fun and a good way to burn off some energy would be my mother’s comment.

Many times at the end of the school year, our teachers from the rural school (Bignell) would let us take our lunch pails and water thermoses along as we would climb that hill for an outing for the closing of school for the summer.

I think my mom put a glass toothpick holder on one of the shelves so we would always know where they were and a few other little knickknacks that I don’t remember right now. Every time I walk buy it, I think of mom and how excited she was when she got her new electric portable sewing machine for Christmas that year.

Funny how certain things pop up to remind us of special memories from our childhood — definitely most were good moments back then.

I have this sewing machine drawer sitting on top of my vintage tin and wooden pie safe. I walk by it several times a day and I always seem to think of another fun memory as I do so.

I am pretty lucky in so many ways. Many good memories to think about and they keep this old girl grounded pretty well. We all worked hard back then — all of us — but my dad would do some of our chores for us if the weather got too bad or way too cold.

You might say I was spoiled a bit. Loved every moment of it — getting spoiled, I mean! I have vintage tea kettles sitting on top along with a pretty vintage wreath that a dear friend gave me one year — many good memories to hang on to.

And this is one of many reasons why I love writing these columns. So much is because of all the memories it brings back.

We lived in a bit of a simpler time I think with very little TV, but we did have one. Usually we were only allowed to watch in the evenings. Very rarely was the TV on during the day.

We just happened to be home sick from school one day, and watching TV when President John F. Kennedy was shot while on his parade tour through Dallas.

I will never ever forget that moment. We saw it as it happened on our old TV set — and they replayed it and replayed it all day long. One of our country’s saddest days, absolutely. A part of history — a big part — something we will never ever forget.

As we get older (ouch) we need to remember and retell many of our “growing up” memories to our grandchildren and yes, my great-grandkids now too.

Naturally, we have to throw in a word or two about how rough we had it way back then. Actually, I think we had a pretty great world back then and I was one of the very lucky ones to have those memories to look upon and always reminisce about those years and events.

I miss my antique classes so very much. I keep thinking maybe this spring we can start them again. I miss the people and friends, and I miss the stories they tell about their special items. We talk about the value of items, what they were used for, and just so the story can be told for memories’ sake.

Tell your grandkids and great-grandkids some of your favorite stories. Listen to your grandkids/great-grandkids as they want to tell you some of theirs also.

We only go around once in this lifetime and I hope and pray that we can enjoy it as much as we can and tell your family all the fun times you had, too.

Isn’t it strange that once my fingers hit this old keyboard on my computer that my brain takes ahold and wants to write anything and everything that I did as a child and/or teenager. It also wants to tell you how my parents and grandparents survived in harder times many years ago.

Write your memories down. Or have a special notebook sitting beside your favorite evening chair and write something when it comes to mind. Even a television show might remind you of a fun experience you want to tell your family next time you have a get together.

Or if you have a diary, be sure to add to it when you have those special moments. Pictures are always fun, but reading something your parents wrote can even be more fun and memorable.

Our treasures of a lifetime do not have to be the expensive kind — in fact, the best treasures in the world are the homemade kind, from your heart.

Have a great week, everyone — and please let me know if you want to know more about a certain subject. Drop me a note at PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. I love hearing from you out there. Take care and be safe. Hope to “see” you next week.