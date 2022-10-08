Judy Steele: A changing of the lamp

I am pretty sure I have used a similar photo a few times as I love this array of items in my bedroom. It is one of the most beautiful vintage globe lamps that I have ever had the pleasure of keeping. Naturally, it was an actual oil lamp at one time or another, and then it had been updated and electrified. I have enjoyed this certain piece for a very long time.

When you get to be my age and into antiques and collectibles as long as I have been, believe me I have had some fun and interesting items through my lifetime.

Many times, my favorite items might be something very unusual but not especially expensive. I tried to buy reasonably through the years as most of the items I did find would be for resale along the way sometime in my lifetime.

However, there have been a few special items that would be kept off the selling list and would stay at home where I would see it on a daily basis. Some day, however, I am sure most of it will be for resale when I am gone.

And that is OK — because I got to enjoy many of my collectibles and antiques throughout the many years I have been in the business. Close to 50 years I guess by now. Our boys were very young when we started. In fact, I think Scott was in a baby carrier yet — so I guess I do qualify for being a collector of antiques for over 50 years now.

The things we have seen through the years is awesome — the things I have kept along the way are fun too! And yes, I still have quite a few boxes that have not even been opened for about 10 to 15 years now. So, when I do open a box, it is almost like Christmas — surprises every step of the way.

I should have sorted and sold a lot more of my items these past 20 years, and I have definitely had the opportunity to do just that as I have been in a variety of antique shops these past 20 years or more. But I get attached to some of them — almost like a pet, except I don’t have to feed them nor do I have to walk all of them.

It is funny sometimes when I open the door to what I call my office and I discover that I just have a small little trail to follow in order to get to my desk and my computer. Sometimes I chuckle — other times I almost cry.

That’s exactly what happens when you start getting old or older. Believe me, I feel it to be a very great privilege to continue what I am doing. But many times I think that I am just plain lazy and not getting things done like I should be.

But in reality, all is true, I guess. I have a lot of things I need to sell, and I need to condense down but just don’t have the gumption to get it all done.

Maybe next spring when the weather is a little warmer I will be able to start sorting and condensing down or selling a lot more of my collections and smaller items as well as a few larger items.

I used to think that I could remember where I purchased every single little thing I have bought along my travels of this antiquing business — and at one time I think I could do exactly that. Now I have trouble just finding my purse every day when I am headed out for town.

Time sure does fly by these days. I keep telling my kids that I don’t know where the time is going, but it certainly has sped up a lot lately. And yes, I am sure that I am trailing much more slowly than I have ever done before. But when I do get a spurt of energy, then I still get quite a bit done. However, those spurts do not come along as often as they used to do.

Also in the photo today is a beautiful old round glass mirror that I have laid flat on my dresser top with my fun vintage oil lamp (which has been electrified many years ago). I love roses so naturally I fell in love with this particular lamp. It has been one of my most loved items throughout the years. I wish I could remember where I bought it but right now I cannot. It makes me sad when I can’t remember each item’s history. But I guess i have too many items and/or just plain getting too old to remember.

The pretty little porcelain hand is just a knick-knack that I bought along the way. I have had it for a very long time. Not quite an antique yet but highly collectible. I love to put rings on it — or leave it just by itself. Then the beautiful brass and porcelain hair brush is another of my favorites. Again, I cannot remember exactly where it came from.

I have talked and written about these many times before, but each time I bring the subject up again, I seem to be able to remember a bit more about them. I do know this: I hope I can keep them a while longer and continue to enjoy them along the way.

The perfume bottle is not old, of course. The little upright poem in a brass frame was a gift from a dear friend of mine many years ago. In fact, it is dated 1991 — 31 years ago when I retired from my job at the court house. This little gift is a great reminder of when I left the clerk of the District Court’s office for child support and alimony on the second floor — partially retired at that time.

No further jobs from 8 to 5, so guess I was actually retired. I loved my job — and now I love my retirement too. All of our things we have done through the years is definitely a part of who we are, who we were and who we are now. I am sure that everyone who is getting to retirement age or is already retired will associate with what I am saying today.

We had our own shop, then a shop with friends way back when. Then I went into a booth for myself in several shops along the way. I even had a small booth out in Colorado for a spell. I am sure most of you folks remember my stories about that fun shop. (The one that I was closing out and was headed to Boulder area to start packing — and the kids in the shop had my booth sold to a couple who just was starting up their whirlwind antique booth in another town not too far away from Boulder area.) Things do work out for a reason, sometimes. We just have to look a little bit harder at each step of the way.

I have told that story many times before, but when I start reminiscing my fingers just get carried away on this keyboard. Everything was good about that sale — I purchased my beautiful ladies’ rolltop desk from that shop as a keepsake of my memories and events entailing my adventures in Colorado.

Niwot has a special place in my antique heart as well — loved that area. And then of course I had lots of memories from that area due to my IBM job at Boulder/Niwot area when I just graduated from Parks Business School in Denver. My, how time has flown by. But all mostly good memories.

Back to my little “Retirement” picture: Each letter of retirement has an expression involved with retiring, and a neat reflection on what the working side as well as the raising my boys part. Having a family was the best part, naturally. And now being a great grandma is another big happy side of life.

The definition of antiques: “a collectible object as a piece of furniture or work of art that has a high value because of its considerable age.” Sounds just about right — one of the best definitions for my lifestyle of buying and selling (and keeping) antiques and collectibles throughout my life. Been at it since I was 25 or thereabouts. I learned from the best of friends, and travelled with the greatest of friends. It cannot get any better than that.

Have a great week, everyone. And remember to stop by the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte, and visit all the antique shops here in our great town and area. You never know what you might find just around the next corner. That is why you always need to be checking out all the shops in the area. Take care and hope to see you next week, same time, same place.