As you can see from my photo this week, I am going to be talking about vintage bedroom lighting from the 1920s.

Electricity caught on in the early 1910s but it became much more accessible by the 1920s. Many rural areas did not get electricity until the late teens and many went without even when it was accessible because it seemed expensive and “unnecessary” to some!

Personally, I am afraid I would have been one of those who tried to get it as early as possible, because I hate the dark. But for some, they had to wait quite a spell.

In the Sandhills, where it is miles and miles between homesteads, people would band together to bring to homestead by homestead.

Back to my vintage glass boudoir lamp:

I think I may have written about this lamp a few times before, but every time I walk into my bedroom late in an evening I switch on the big overhead light because it is on the wall and much closer than walking clear across the bedroom to click on this one.

I always thought I should put it on a different switch or plug in and then I could snap it on very quickly, but I never got that done.

I cannot remember where I bought this lamp — I need to put more research into it but I do know that it is one of my many favorites. It just seems to fit with my head board on the bed and the neat old dresser it is sitting on and it is also close to a metal black trunk sitting on the floor just down below my dresser light.

Some day, when I have done a better job of cleaning house, I will take a pic of it also and write an article maybe. I believe the trunk came from family — but more about it later.

The shade is glass and makes this little light very heavy, actually. It is all glass, and the beautiful lady lying on the edge of the lamp is very attractive — just a fun find at an antique shop many years ago.

I am not sure how much these are going for today — maybe around $150 and up I believe. I do know they are getting hard to find, for sure.

Please watch out for replicas or knockoffs — yes, they are doing that today too. However, most shops will mark on the tag if it is new or old for the public to know for sure. And I really appreciate that — to be considerate to the buyer makes for a great shop to return again one day and shop again.

My daughter-in-law made me a beautiful dark burgundy throw for my couch and I always use it for a background of my photos for the paper. Just wanted to explain the background a bit.

Anyway, all is glass except for the wiring in a metal tube used as a riser as well. I am always looking for another one to match this one, but so far, I have not ever found one. Just having one is OK for me because I use it as a dresser light and not near my beds anyway. And when I am hunting for another to match it, I will need to be very careful as many are reproductions today. The weight of this lamp is one good way to know that it is older.

As the years have gone by quickly especially lately that I just don’t get out there to shop as much as I used to. And to be quite frank about it, I am sure my family would tell me: “Mom, You don’t need any more stuff!”

Most collectors will tell you that “the hunt” is the most fun part of our whole entire antiquing game. You never know what you may find around the next corner or at the next antique shop or little town or wherever you like to shop.

The smaller towns are always fun to stop in and look around. Especially if they have a gas station or small store of some sort, just ask the owners and they will tell you where other shops may be.

That is the fun of shopping or looking for other antiques for your own collections as well as to buy for resale. And, don’t forget the eating out part makes it even more fun for most of us.

