I don’t think I’ve written about these two vintage valentines before. They are both marked “Germany” in very fine print — and they are so very fragile.

The small one will stands on its own but the other does not have a backing for such a brace. But both are oh, so cute! And, as I already said — so fragile.

They are always fun to get out and look through. I have some in a nice photo album so we can look at them quite easily.

However, the two I’m writing about this week are not yet put into that photo album — just another little job that I keep putting off. I’m writing this article on Valentine’s Day, and I must say, I have had a beautiful day and I hope many others can say the same.

Two beautiful bouquets from my sons and families — I have enjoyed one almost a week and the other just came today. I feel like a very lucky mom right now, and I do so enjoy flowers and plants of any kind. The aroma is filling my apartment and I am loving every moment of it.

I am hoping that everyone reading this column on Sunday will be able to say that they had an awesome Valentine’s Day also.

I used to think that the older I got, I would not appreciate the gifts or valentines, but I think it is totally incorrect because now I have even more time to enjoy my bouquets as well as cards I have received this week. It is a fun time and something we can save for the future as well.

Put all your cards in an album all year long regardless of the holiday or birthday or any other day of the year. Our photo albums (and my computer filled with photos) are so much fun to look through — especially on a dreary day. I come in and switch the computer on and start reminiscing like crazy. That’s helped me many times through my lifetime.

The smaller valentine in my photo says “To My Love” and the other reads “To My Valentine.” I do believe the smaller one is bit older than the other card.

The larger one has the girl’s head where it will turn so you see different faces — happy face with a smile — then a very sad face like she did not get a valentine and yet another position with a puckered mouth “like oh my goodness, did he just kiss me?” Or something like that. Very cute.

Both valentines are quite detailed and they have been in a safe box so they are all still in great condition — no fading nor loose edges or tears. I love to just look through my boxes and albums of valentines this time of year.

I am sure other collectors will agree with me that you can spend a lot of fun hours looking through Valentine cards like these, and the post card collector or magazine or book collectors will say the same.

Another good reason for me to remind everyone that you need not to have a large collection but just big enough for you to enjoy and to show family. I know that some collections can get a bit out of hand, but that is not so terrible either unless it is more clutter than goodies, then it gets tough to enjoy anything.

I have to admit that living in a two bedroom apartment these days I have had to downsize and squeeze in a few more items than I probably should have.

My two bedrooms are more for my collections and family treasures — one is an office with “stuff” and the other is my bedroom with “stuff” but I sleep in my recliner in the living room these days because of my arthritis so now I even have a bit more room. I don’t know if that is good or bad, actually.

I have been into antiques and treasures since my sons were very small. They would go with me and another friend to all the auctions. We had a lot of farm auctions back through the day, and then they would help me carry my “stuff” back to the pickup and trailer and help me load.

Then they would go ask others if they needed help and, of course, they came back with a bottle of pop or a few coins because they did help someone else load their items and carry it to their cars or trucks. It was a learning experience for them as well and they had a bit of spending money for the next week.

Antiquing is quite adventure at times. The kids would always remind me about the time we overloaded (or bought more than we could haul) and the boys would sleep out in a little tent for a night or two.

Nowadays, I would not let them do that but we hit smaller towns back then and even some of the small town parks would let us hook up to electricity on the poles for our little Mobile Traveler Mini Motor Home. We were pretty crowded but we even hauled along a four horse stock trailer way back then.

We would carry along the boys’ bikes so they could let off a little energy before bedtime. Wow, that brings back so many very fond memories. Those vacations with buying antique trips were always so fun. Good memories.

We even went to a few world horseshoe pitching tournaments in surrounding states for a few years in a row. My folks would go in their motorhome and we would take our little camper and follow. Fun memories to hang on to forever, indeed.

Today we have some pretty awesome antique shops with all kinds of vintage and new items for sale. The combination of old and new is a good way to do it as some do not want the old — they have had it all their lives and now they want new. It all depends on our childhoods I think — the way we were raised perhaps or just how we look at antiques and collectibles. Some say “junk” and others say “Wow, beautiful treasures.”

Time goes marching on whether we stay in step with the music or not, we do what we need to do and in some cases what we love to do.

The antiques I have collected (kept and sold) are treasures in so many categories. It is not just the antique or collectible itself that means so much to me but it is the story of how I came upon it and how I decided to bring it home or not.

Some things we have to leave behind because they are too expensive or they just won’t fit into our scheme of things — decorations, home style, space wise, etc. But in so many cases, I have purchased some things and brought them home and then sold something I would let go and then I could keep the latest purchases.

Like I said, it is nice to be in an antique shop so we can turn over a few of our items we want to let go — but, with a booth in the CR Rustic’s Antique Mall, at 108 E. Fifth St, in North Platte, I need to work a bit harder at dusting and rearranging. Especially the dusting part.

I did go in last week and move a few things and hit them with a dust cloth. Hoping the weather will warm up again soon and I will get back in there and do more rearranging and taking more items in when I go also.

When I mention certain areas of collecting, I hope you all do realize that there are millions of things we all could be collecting but that is the amazing part when you put your things into a shop together, you are always amazed at the variety the shop has.

It is an awesome place to sell and to buy, and just keep track of on a weekly basis. We have some dealers in there that are bringing in stuff on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis. As they are bringing things in on a regular basis and are much more organized than I am.

Please tell everyone at CR Rustic that “Judy sent you!”

With the easy access to the internet these days with our computers, it is just amazing what we might find as far as information goes as well as items for sale. I used to sell online but discovered I hated to package and wrap for mailing purposes. But some are very successful with it. I love to do the antique shop route instead.

Have a great week ahead and enjoy every moment of our day. Thank you for reading my columns through these past 20-odd years that I have been writing them. Be careful out there and stay safe, because I want to see you next week, too. Happy belated Valentine’s Day, I hope you got lots of chocolate and beautiful cards and family time.