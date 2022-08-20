Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters

This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home.

It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.

We do not find these very often, especially as complete as this one is today. It happens to be sitting on my own kitchen counter and happens to be one of my very first finds from many years ago. Naturally, I kept it as we just don’t see these very often. Either without a lid or without the wire stand, or possibly even worse cracked condition. This one is still in mint condition and I hope to keep it that way for another generation or two.

You can dip sugar out of this canister quite easily without tipping anything else over and spilling it. Also easy to measure as you dip, as well.

I just fell in love with this particular kitchen collectible and I am happy to say that years ago I actually used it for sugar — the capital “S” embossed into the glass tells us it was made for sugar, of course.

But you could use it for candy, flour, macaroni (if cooking for a large family) or just about as many jobs as you can think of where you may need your ingredients in large quantities and can dip easily from it.

Most of you reading this column probably know me pretty well by now. You know that I love my unique antique items and try to use them or display them as much as I possibly can. I have used this for candy for grandkids, for oatmeal on occasion and macaroni. But mainly I just use it for sugar, especially when I was a homebody raising two sons and making cookies a lot through their growing up years.

I used to bake at least once a week, if not more often. Now, I don’t even know if my oven works. Yes, it works but I just don’t do much roasting or baking any more.

Too easy today to buy the goods you want and be able to pass it on to grandkids and great grandkids for their eating enjoyment.

I will admit, though, that I did love to cook once upon a time. But, seriously, if I had a bigger kitchen maybe I would be cooking more — I doubt it, though. I would rather research items online today or go hunting for more items or play with my great grandkids when I can.

I presume the value on this sugar jar could be anywhere from $90 to $250, depending on the location and how badly someone might want it for their collection. Meaning, I would not let this one go very easily, and not cheaply, for sure. When you know these are hard to find it just makes you want to hang on to it that much longer.

We also saw these jars sitting on grocery counters filled with a variety of items — not with the “S” on the side, of course, because it pretty much states itself what it is to be used for. But, candy was sold in similar glass jars in wire racks, as well as bubble gum and many other food items.

As the years seem to be flying by, especially lately. I feel that items such as in my photo this week are very interesting and very on demand. So dealers out there in the antique market are looking for these type of kitchen items all the time.

There are reproductions, so please be careful when you are buying. Look for air bubbles in the glass or the feel of the glass. Many people say today that new glass feels a bit “oily.” I think I agree somewhat with this finding. But it is still very hard to tell the difference at times.

Many years ago when our boys were still pretty little, we would hunt for small towns on the border of Kansas and Nebraska. We could make those trips by maybe staying over a night or two and still have time to do some antique hunting.

Many times we were able to fill the stock trailer the first day and we would head for home or we would stay out for a few more nights just looking for rough furniture or pottery, or whatever was selling at that time.

It is amazing when I look back through the years and remember how long I have been in this antique/collectible game. And I have loved pretty much every single moment of it.

There were so many wonderful trips with friends through the years and many memories of what we found and where we found it. It is just amazing what we have seen through the years, the changes of what people are looking for and what they are decorating their homes with.

The styles would change but the nice thing about antique items, we can use them for decorating or filling in with decor of any age and all kinds of woods and definitely an infinite number of colors.

We have depression glass from pink, yellow, green and even black. There are many other colors as well. Then we have the many different kinds of styles as well as colors, many different makers, many awesome designs. The list goes on and on.

One thing about my little hobby that I have done since my boys were very small, it is something I can enjoy with so many others. Just like in my antique classes on Tuesday nights at Wild Bill’s here in North Platte. Everyone brings one item for me to look at and I hopefully give them some information about it. For example, when it was made, where it was made and the value of it today.

We see such an interesting assortment of so many beautiful (and not so beautiful) items as well. We see pristine conditions. We see broken and well used items. We love to hear the stories behind the item, especially if it is something that has been passed down from one generation to another.

Some bring in recorded records from many generations and others may have just received an item from a family member and needs more information about it.

Yes it takes time to research these items that are brought to my antique classes but that is the fun of doing my classes each week.

The unique (and sometimes fairly common) items that are brought in to my classes are so fun to talk about and, hopefully, they will have a story behind them as well. Maybe a family member has just passed down a beautiful tureen or coffee/teapot set. Or maybe a whole set of Sterling silverware in the original box. Or maybe a few pill bottles from another era.

No matter what it is, each item usually has a story along with it. Now with so many yard sales in the newspapers lately, and a few more auctions on the auction block coming up, you never know what you might find out there.

It is an exciting game we play sometimes, however, it can be a rather frustrating one also. Why? Because we are seeing so many reproductions which can bring the prices down for real items sometimes. However, you just need to watch and be careful. Study online or come to my classes at the bowling center. I bet what you might bring to class will be received with “oohs” and “ahhs.”

Every week we see something totally unusual and/or very rare. We might see a few common things as well, but they were needed to just get by sometimes in our world. It does not have to be fancy to be collectible or handy, and it definitely does not need to be in pristine condition either.

Have a nice week, everyone and please be safe out there. And don’t forget to look around your home, basement, garage, attics, barns or wherever you or family may have stored some items. You just might find a treasure or two.

Remember that there are more than one kind of treasure, you may find something that matches what you already have and now will add to your collections. Or you may find something so extraordinary that you will be amazed and want to keep it forever and find out more about it at the same time. Be careful hunting for your treasures. But never be afraid to look around the next corner. You never know what you might find. Have a great week, everyone. Don’t forget to take a browse through the CR Rustics Antique Mall, at 108 E. Fifth St. open Tuesdays through Saturdays.