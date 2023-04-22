My son John and his wife, Sharon, surprised the old girl — they called me up and said to get ready as they were on their way to pick me up for a little day road trip.

I never turn down the offer for a “road trip” of any kind these days so it did not take me long to get ready. I did forget to take my camera, so it’s my fault there’s no photo this week.

When we pulled into Sterling, Colorado, a few hours later, I still was not sure why we were there. Then they reminded me about HGTV having a show about Sterling — then it finally dawned on me why we were there.

It started raining a bit so we didn’t get out and walk the route but we drove by a bunch of the gorgeous artwork all over town. We had lunch in a beautiful restaurant on main street and then we headed out to look at the different murals on the brick walls of many of the stores.

John and I even went into a couple of them and found a few little things to buy. A very fun day, indeed. (It reminded me of a another road trip I had taken several years back with my dear friend, Bonnie, and her son — beautiful and fun memories, antiquing all the way.)

The most fun part was when Sharon started telling me more about the series being televised this coming week, so I am very excited, indeed. And, I think I had it on my TV list already also, but if not, they invited me in to their home to watch it with them.

It should be fun evenings as there is a series of these shows as I understand it. So, just a bit of a heads up: You might want to look at your TV guides and get prepared for the trip around Sterling on HGTV.

What an awesome day this turned out to be — except it rained on us all the way back home. But I think the pastures and the fields all around us needed that rain so I am a farmer’s daughter still and I know how precious that rain can be to farmers and ranchers as well.

I just want you to picture the sights and scenes with me today.

The very old stores all around Sterling and some new ones also had murals painted on them — beautiful artistry on every block and just amazing art skills all the way around. Something maybe some other towns could possibly do as well.

I know North Platte has a few fun murals referring to Buffalo Bill, and they are awesome reminders for everyone to take time out and visit the city and its history all around town.

I so wish we still had our Union Pacific depot like Cheyenne does and Salt Lake City, Utah. They are amazing historical sites to visit — some have restaurants in them and some have little shops, but the outside is still the original brick used when first built.

I was very lucky to be able to take a trip one day many years ago with a dear friend and enjoyed visiting Cheyenne so very much. We toured the city and visited the depot, of course. They have a beautiful restaurant in theirs so we ate there and took our time visiting the little shops as well. A beautiful memory I will enjoy forever.

And, just as I will enjoy the memory with my son and wife this past week. I did not realize, until we hit the road, that I had not been out of town on a road trip for quite a spell. And it felt so good to hit that road and see all the sites and towns and pastures and crop fields, etc.

I love to drive and when I was younger, I never had a problem to call a friend on short notice and she would be ready for a road trip as well.

Her husband was always willing to let her come with me because he knew we would have a blast, and find some fun and interesting antiques along the way. She collected Red Wing Pottery especially, and I do believe almost every road trip we went on, she would find some to add to her already beautiful collection of stoneware.

Road Trips are awesome, especially if I am the one not driving nowadays! I loved to drive but now I get to watch the scenery and exclaim over the fields and the fatness of the livestock and the tall green grasses in the pastures for those cattle to graze on. Yep, once a farmer’s daughter, always a farmer’s daughter for life.

Take a road trip now and then — it really does give you more energy and lots of fun things to remember when you get back home to your rocking chair for the evening.

The road trips in our lives are the best memories to hold onto forever. Take it from this old gal that has been there and back again on so many fun trips to Boulder, Colorado, and surrounding areas.

I was even in an antique store where I commissioned some of my antiques — set up in a booth just like we have at the CR Rustics antique shop today. It was always an amazing trip out to restock it — a time to get away for a day or two and sometimes I would run it all in one day. It was always more fun if I took two days and my dearest friend, Bonnie, rode with me to keep me company. Thank God for those memories.

Make every day count — I don’t care if it is a walk around the block or an evening out on the town. Do something a bit special for yourself and please visit all the shops downtown and throughout our area as there are so many wonderful shops right here in our fine town.

Get a listing from most shops (I know the CR Rustics shop has some laying right on their checkout counter) or ask anyone in the stores if they have a listing as well.

One thing usually about antique shops is the fact that you do not see many repeats of one thing. There are common things, sure, but not rare items or very unusual items.

That is why it is so fun to stop and browse in every town. Take the time to get out and walk the block or get a map and travel with correct directions.

I am one of those who just like to pick up and go — and so did Bonnie. She is truly missed every single day of the year, but the memories of our road trips help me to smile again and remember how much fun we had in my cherry red minivan (or burgundy) and how we could almost fill it up and even stack it on top and tie it down with a rope I always carried, just in case we might need it for “something” along the way. I was always prepared for anything we might find and we just had to have it.

Memories are our biggest treasures in life, they cannot ever be measured by dollars or size. But they can certainly be measured by love and treasured moments we spent with special friends and family.

The next time you take a road trip, make sure you take your camera, a bottle of water and especially a dear friend or two. Believe me, you will never regret taking a last minute detour with a friend and come up with a few other treasures as well.

I always had a minivan, but today I have a four-door Toyota pickup and I can hook onto my little trailer and head out on any road — north, south, east or west. After I pick up a friend or two to keep me company along the way.

One thing even nicer than that, though, is when my son and his wife pick me up and do all the driving. Their puppies are both so excited to go along and they are the best behaved pets ever.

Anyone ready for road trip? Remember, you do not always have to wait for a sunshiny day — take a trip in the rain and enjoy the conversation with family or friends the whole way. And I will guarantee you that your day will be one of those special days you will remember for the rest of your life. Have a great week everyone, and enjoy every single moment.