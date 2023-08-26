My son, John, and his wife, Sharon, took me on a road trip to celebrate my birthday I will never ever forget. The weather was perfect and the sights we saw were unreal.

Remember folks, that I am a farmer’s daughter and when I was allowed or gifted a trip like this one, you cannot even start to imagine how grateful I feel.

They picked me up early on Aug. 17 and we headed across the beautiful Sandhills toward Oshkosh to drop off the kids’ sweet puppies. One of Sharon’s nieces kept them for us and away we went.

The day was absolutely sunshiny — not too hot and a perfect temp all the way because I was sitting in the passenger’s seat up front and could see the world from there.

So relaxing taking a trip when I’m not the driver. I could enjoy every single moment without worrying about traffic — and there was a bunch of traffic.

The weather was beautiful and the green was amazing. I have never seen such green hills and pastures. Thanking God for painting us such a beautiful picture all the way to Fort Morgan, Colorado, and a different route back home, too.

I felt like I was in a limousine and being gifted the best trip in the world. Thanks kids — I sure had fun!

I have lots to talk about today and I would love to just jump in and run 100 mph, but I am a bit slower these days so I hope I can paint a good picture for you of my trip.

It was such a good feeling, as a farmer’s daughter, to see all the green. I have seen hail storms and wind storms totally destroy crops for my family and thank goodness, that year they did have hail insurance. So the banker got paid again on time for my folks.

And it happened again the next year, so Dad rented out his ground to our sweet friends and neighbors and they have been taking care of it all these years for my brother and me. No worries now, except still praying for good weather for their crops of course.

This was a trip for my 77th birthday — lucky sevens I hope! After “oohing” and “awing” all the way there and back, the two days we spent around Fort Morgan was totally awesome.

We saw all the murals that were painted by the TV show and the gorgeous aftermath. Absolutely beautiful sights and scenes everywhere we looked in downtown Fort Morgan.

The kids even found the grain bin that they had painted and had one TV show about it — so that was fun. It was a bit far away from the highway but I got to see it just the same.

That was the second day when we were headed back home — by a different route to pick up puppies.

Let me tell you that the kids let me shop in any store I wanted to. John Ray escorted his old “Ma” around that town like you would not believe and his sweet wife was an absolute wonderful guide for the whole trip.

They had it all planned out and I do not think we missed a single shop that was renovated and my mind just keeps jumping around and reminding me that I saw this and I saw that — and the movie just keeps on playing over and over again in my head.

I don’t think we take time these days to really appreciate the world we live in sometimes. When we take the back roads through what I always called “God’s Country” we see where our farmers and ranchers live and thrive — those are the jobs or professions that really keep our world going strong.

The food that our farmers and ranchers provide feeds the U.S. and the whole world, to be honest. We ship so much grain and food items around the world and it just seems impossible even at times for me to comprehend what is actually accomplished by our great country.

When I got back and I had my antique class — What’s It Worth on Tuesday evening — I was so energetic and excited about my “birthday trip” that is about all I could talk about. Talk about being rejuvenated after seeing all that green everywhere. It was truly amazing.

I want to thank everyone who keeps coming back to my Tuesday night classes at Wild Bill’s. It is just amazing what all you folks bring for discussion and the fun we have talking about. Antiques have been such a big part of my life all these years — and I only wish my little brain would help me a bit more these days about remembering better details of all I have seen. There are always amazing things and amazing stories.

The beautiful hotel room that the kids got for me was gorgeous. The thing I noticed immediately was a beautiful large print of an old windmill and stock tank, just exactly like the ones that I have loved all my life.

My grandpa Robinson took me with him once when he was checking windmills and water up in the Sandhills — I was only about 9 years old I think. But I remember the trip like it was yesterday.

He used to check windmills and grassland pastures for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Office and I got to go with him once. It meant so very much to me.

There were even a few water tanks that had a metal cup on it so we could even have a drink from the fresh water just being pumped out of the ground and so far away from civilization of any kind.

Only the grasses swaying in the wind and blowing the windmill so it would pump water and keep the tank full for the cattle and horses.

And sometimes, we would get to see the cattle grazing and even see them heading for the tanks all over the countryside so they could get their daily tummy full of fresh water and to make more milk for their babies.

Thanks again for reading my columns, send me comments at my mailing address whenever you have a chance at PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.

Thanks John and Sharon Steele for the beautiful birthday trip. And thanks to Scott and Melissa and family for the beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers and dinner out with the whole family. A nice time to get caught up with everyone — and get those fun and fantastic grandma hugs. All you kids spoil me — and I love it. Keep it coming! Hugs to all and have a great week ahead.