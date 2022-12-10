Judy Steele: Projects patiently waiting for some love

This is a photo of one of my fun projects “some day.” Maybe some day I do get to it or just simply hire someone else to help me clean up this particular project.

I don’t have a name or do not know much about this particular child’s toy … but I do know they are hard to come by — and this one needs lots and lots of attention. I Orange Oil it every so often so it won’t dry out too badly and I just keep it in my foyer to enjoy it as I walk by it several times a day.

I have hit it with a dust cloth and that is pretty much it. I want to take it outside on a nice day and give it a good coat of my Howard’s Orange Oil as it would make a big difference. In fact, I have done that several times come to think about it.

I am one of those people that love to leave things in their normal state of condition, and just enjoy it as it is. But sometimes, to help it be preserved and not get in a worse condition, we need to do what we can when we can.

I have sprayed my Howard’s Oil on a rag through the years and I have discovered that it really spruces it up. And, I actually feel like I am keeping it in fairly good condition, considering my age. But I do know that there is much more I could do to it — still not sure I want to do anything to it and just keep it as is for the rest of my enjoyment years.

Just thinking about a project such as this one makes me want to remind everyone that it takes just a few moments out of your day to put on a coat of my oil and it will give it more life and entrusted to an owner that really does care for collectibles and antiques. (Please remember, though, that some things in our antique and collectible world should be totally left alone until you talk with a refinisher or a collector in that particular field or area.)

Children’s gliders come in lots of different styles. We may see a sleigh or even maybe a double horse glider — very rare but they have been found. Not very often, however. Remember that many of “yesterdays’ toys” have been reproduced over and over again and it makes it even more difficult for the collectors to stay on top of the many "look-a-likes” we may find in our search for the rare and unusual or even the more familiar pieces we see more often.

Getting ready for the holiday season is sometimes (or can be) a rather rattling experience for some of us. I do not do much for the holidays any more as my sons and their wives and families take care of all that for me nowadays.

But, I so enjoy being with the grands and the great-grands! Naturally, I feel that is the important part right there: families getting together and making the time to get together with other family members and friends and even our neighbors.

I remember years ago out in the country we would make dozens and dozens of homemade cookies and candies and then we would make up several plates and take to our neighbors, especially the “older set” — like me now. The look on their faces when you walked up to the door and handed them that plate of goodies was worth a million dollars. Just making someone else’s day a bit more fun makes it fun for yourself and your family.

It feels like we are getting somewhat away from the "real" reason for the season these days. But I think when I get my first Christmas card in the mail it is a very big reminder. And that is the definite plus we all are waiting for all year long.

So, please remember to include our neighbors and friends — and maybe those who cannot get out as much — a plate of goodies is always nice to share. I get a lovely plate each year from dear friends and I put most of it up in the freezer so I can enjoy it for a very long time. I certainly have that one all figured out.

And I am hoping for good weather throughout our holiday season this year, with so many people on the road and hurrying different places. I just hope we can really enjoy each other’s company more this year with a bit less COVID-19 too.

As I have probably been watching way too much TV lately because still not feeling the best, but I am glad I have it. I mean the TV shows to watch, not the headaches. And, I am always thinking about my dear friends in the country this time of year. Thank goodness no baby calves yet for a few more months — but just getting out to feed the livestock all year long gets difficult many times, depending on the weather and temperatures, of course. You can tell I am still an old country gal at heart, and I always will be!

Just a quick reminder when you are in downtown North Platte for any reason, please stop by and tell Rob and Corey “hello” for me at the great and beautifully decorated antique mall, CR Rustics at 108 E. Fifth St. Every single booth has a whole lot of country and a fun bit of Christmas all tied in together.

I finally even got in there and decorated a bit finally, too. So fun to just walk around and see what everyone has brought in for sale and the beautiful things they have made.

I am so amazed (always) when I tour the shop because there are so many beautiful things that the dealers have made and now they are selling them.

The hours involved in making some of these gorgeous gifts is absolutely amazing. I do not have a single bone in my body for making or creating beautiful decorations, etc. But, I sure do love to look around and be in awe what others can do.

And, let me remind you that when you visit a store — any kind of store — that you really appreciate their decorating scheme and all the merchandise for sale. Please take the time to tell them what a beautiful shop they have and the beautiful items they have on hand. Believe me, it makes everyone feel good to know that your hard work and many hours of effort are worthwhile for everyone to enjoy.

Well, I hope to hear from you — write anytime to Judy Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. Let me know what special things you may have found through the years, or just write to say “Hi.”

Have a beautiful week, everyone. Be safe out there and enjoy the beautiful weather. Hope I did not just jinx us now there. We will see you all next week — same place, same time, different story.