I realize that our beautiful Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so I thought it would be fun to reminisce a bit about some of my favorite items I have had, or still have, through the many years of my antiquing and collecting.

This photo shows some of my many collectible and antique items that I have enjoyed through the years — especially the ones I have sitting out on my dresser in my bedroom.

I enjoy looking at them every time I walk in that room and get ready for the day. I take a quick look around and many of the pieces sitting on that dresser help inspire me to get through the day.

A framed poem that I received from dear friends, a porcelain hand which holds some of my rings. A beautiful very old hand mirror with porcelain hand painted flowers on one side and the other side has a very old mirror in it. A beautiful vintage powder jar. A very special poem in a frame from dear friends of mine.

It is always nice to take a few moments and just look around at some of my own collectibles and antiques and enjoy them for a few moments before I start the day.

The vintage oil lamp has been converted into electric so I do turn it on some evenings and early mornings to enjoy the “soft” lighting from it. Just one of the fun things I have kept over the years. A couple of gifts also sit on my dresser with fun memories of yesteryear.

I think why I enjoy this photo so much is the fact that it brings back a lot of those memories and it gives me a warm feeling before I start my day or even at night time I look at them and remember again the fun times I had with some very special friends.

Antiques and collectibles — they are all reminders of another day and maybe even another year, depending on the item and the memory, of course.

When I was holding my antique classes (before the pandemic hit), I would love to see what each individual brought to class. Some may have just found an interesting item and they wanted to know more about it. And of course, they liked the item or they would never have purchased it for themselves.

Naturally, for those reasons I started my classes so we could all learn a bit more about each and every thing we personally found through the years and even those items that may have been passed down to us from relatives through the years.

I think if we have a bit more history or information, they will remain in families for many more generations. Passing down our treasures and memories to younger generations will be the only way we can continue the memory process.

I know I should be sorting out and distributing my items I have collected over the years, and giving them to certain family members whom I think would enjoy having them. It is a lot of work and “memory sorting” to say the least, but I should be doing it just the same.

I realize the younger set may not be collecting quite as much as I (or we) did years ago. And that is great. Each person should definitely collect or keep what they really like and adds style to their home, etc.

But, sometimes it is nice to have just a memory piece of something grandma or great grandma or an aunt or whoever may have had in their homes and you especially liked looking at it or playing with it or just admired it.

Whatever it was, I think it is nice when someone tells that person that they just love a certain item — maybe we could then put their name on it with tape and mention to whomever is handling our estate could make sure that certain item went to that special someone.

Just one of those things that could be written down in a will or even a piece of paper dropped down into a vase with whom it is to go to later — some small way as a reminder to those when they are clearing out an estate to watch for certain tags or notices especially for specific items.

I realize, there may be legal steps necessary before someone dies or something already written down in a will. Just a heads up for further looking into.

I do realize that the younger set may not be collecting as my generation has done — and that is fine. But some things could still be put in storage so they would have it later down the road if they were to redecorate their homes or the question should at least be asked if they want the item first, maybe.

I realize it is hard to distribute an estate — I have been there and done that — but it can be done and we did it. Not a fun thing to do, but very necessary for sure.

Many laws have changed through the years as far as estates go — but if you have a will it just be followed as closely as possible. Hopefully, some personal things can be distributed as the party wished it — either that, or give it to the people who would love to have that particular vase or that gorgeous chair while we are still alive.

Put names on things — or have it written in the will along with a photo. Best to talk to an attorney, of course. sometimes things are not quite as easy as we think. But we can always give what we want someone to have any time.

Our special family items should have tags attached to them as well — so other family members can be reminded also. It is so nice to see some of our own special things in other homes too. I know when I decided to downsize, I let a few of my things go to whomever wanted them and it was great to see it happen. Now, I need to start downsizing even more.

Sometimes it is very good to talk about things like this to family and friends because they may even come up with a different method of distribution to family and friends. It is always good to talk about things, we even did a bit of this in my antique classes a couple of years ago. And it was quite interesting to hear some other ideas or ways to handle distribution of an estate.

Always good to ask lots of questions beforehand and get other thoughts as well.

My mother was so organized, for as many moves as she had made it was amazing how things went when she passed away several years ago. We all were so very lucky to be able to do it all together. Memories — some are hard and some are necessary, but the good memories should always outweigh the bad.

As I am sitting at my desk and working on my computer right now at this very moment, I need to remind myself to get busy on my own lists of wants and desires for the future. Even my columns are a good reminder for myself. Now If I will just hold to my guns and do what I say should be done, maybe I will get better organized.

With the extreme cold weather and snow still on the ground here in our fine state, I just want to remind everyone to be safe and careful. Those icy spots can really catch you off guard. I am looking forward to warm weather and sunny days so we can start melting some of these snow drifts we have everywhere.

But it is a good time to head to the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte and take a stroll through the shop. You may just find that one little (or big) thing you have been looking for such a long time. Always a good idea to tour the whole shop as you never know what might be in the next booth.

I am going to try to make it in there soon to do some necessary rearranging and bringing in more items as well. I do hope that everyone is doing well and staying warm. And I will be looking forward to seeing you next week, same time, same place — the Sunday Telegraph.