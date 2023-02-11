Valentines Day is coming up Tuesday and I felt it would be a very appropriate time to visit my valentine card collection once again.

I did find another vintage box that I have not opened for quite a spell — some of the valentines I found ranged from early 1940s through the 1970s possibly. As they are not dated on the back by the sender, sometimes it is rather difficult to determine the age of vintage valentines of any kind.

I believe the “Valentine Greetings” card is from Germany. I feel the age would probably be around the 1930s or 1940s. Maybe even a bit earlier.

As I have mentioned many times in my columns through these many years, when you save something like paper items please write — carefully on the back in pencil — the approximate year at least. It really helps family members as well as those who receive the collectibles and antiques down the line. Just a quick hint. It only takes a moment and it does make a big difference to family members through the years.

Actually, “GERMANY” is printed very tiny by the little girl’s foot on the right. I almost did not see it myself this time. I love the children’s hats and I love their smiles!

Then, the valentine with the boy and girl — and puppy — is probably from the early 1940s, would be my guess. Again, there is no mark of identification and no maker on this one.

Pretty sure it is American made and just a little cutie. “I’d like to be my neighbor’s valentine!” is written on the right side of it. Just a cute and friendly valentine that was exchanged at school would be my guess. I love the broad smiles and even the puppy is included — telling us that the puppy comes along with the girl, and the guy is getting to “court” both of them.

I found another box of valentines that someone has given me through the years so now I will have a few more maybe next week in the paper — and for a few more for years to come.

I always thought it would be fun to just have a Valentine’s Day party and have some brought from several different homes — vintage valentines, of course. But, I have never got it done and probably won’t until some things slow down a bit.

As far as values go on these two Valentines, it all depends on quality and condition. I feel the ones listed here today are in near mint condition, but I am not going to value them for you today.

I feel that many times Valentines could be sold in “lots” instead of individual cards. However, again I repeat that condition, condition, condition is very important on any vintage paper goods, but especially antique or vintage valentines.

I am not going to value these as I do not want to sell them anyway — but I will give you a variance of values depending on condition. These are both mint, and that is very important. I would say from a few dollars for the ’40s one to maybe $12 to $15 for the older one.

Then again, you have to find buyers or they are not worth anything at all. However, I feel there are probably a lot of collectors still out there and it is so fun to frame a few to hang in a little girl’s room or even in a bedroom for adults. Just a cute fill-in around jewelry boxes or hankies.

I know when I was in country grade school (many, many years ago) we would exchange with the whole school — grades K to 8. And it would be so fun.

Sometimes we would take suckers or bubble gum or Tootsie Rolls and pass out along with the cards. I need to talk with my great-grandkids to see if they still do that now

Maybe with COVID, they may not have allowed it for the past couple of years. Sad to think what our great-grandkids are missing out on with so much of the sickness limiting their activities. It is getting better for sports now, I think — and that is good.

I have a bunch more cards that I have not displayed for a very long time — so maybe I will do a few more next week also. I just hope that people are getting together much more now and we all still feel safe about it.

As a reminder to those who are cleaning out closets of your home or other family members, please be careful what you throw away. I even hate the word “throw” because just about everything could be worth a little something.

Remember also that whoever is wanting to buy something from an estate sale, they are wanting to keep it themselves or resell down the line later. Collectors and dealers, we all want to make a good deal, whether you are the seller or the buyer.

I have not been to an estate auction for so long — cannot even remember the last one I was able to walk through. I do know that there have been several last fall and I have seen several in the paper at the local auction house, Isabell’s. So, it is always good to watch the newspaper ads or online sales today. You never know what you might find.

And of course, I am still in the CR Rustic Antiques mall here in North Platte at 108 E. Fifth St. The shop is always full and it seems like everyone is bringing in lots and lots of fun items.

I actually went in and dusted my booth and rearranged a bit — and I will be taking in a few boxes of goodies every so often now also. You just have to take a walk through the shop and see all the goodies being brought in — and you know what they say, “The time to buy is when you see it.” If you wait too long, someone else will see it and it will be gone.

I think the “hunt” for antiques and collectibles is so much fun — especially if you have a partner in crime who loves the hunt as much as you do.

When the weather is a bit warmer, we will see more yard sales, of course. The main antique shops are open yearround, so please take a couple of hours out of your busy schedule and stop in to say “Hi” to all the shop owners in town.

One thing about antique items, usually you do not see a lot of repeats or duplicates exactly alike — maybe dishes and dinnerware items. But the unusual items such as pottery or quilts or tools even, you don’t see many exact copies of this type of collectible and antiques.

I am getting excited about warmer weather just around the corner (I hope!), and maybe we all can be out and about if we think wisely and be smart about it. Hoping that everyone is finally feeling better because of COVID, and just plain want to get out again and see what is available in all the shops around town.

With Valentines Day just around the corner, please keep in mind that even vintage valentines would be fun to send to a friend. Or maybe you could find a beautiful linen handkerchief for a friend. Or who knows what you might find for a fun gift.

We are lucky to have so many antique shops in our beautiful town — so I hope you grab a friend and start visiting all the fun shops in North Platte and surrounding towns. You just never know what you might find on that trip.

Stay well, everyone, and hope to see you one of these days if I happen to be in the shop working or filling my booth with more things. I am really behind on everything, but I am trying to get caught up nowadays. And, because you might need to refill your stock of Howard Oil Products, please don’t forget to stop by the shop and inquire about these fine products. I have used them for over 45 years or longer.

Have a great week ahead everyone, and hope to see you soon. Take care and be safe.