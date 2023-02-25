This beautiful woven pine needle basket is a vintage piece I purchased many many years ago. I cannot even remember for sure where I purchased it but it may have come from the shop full of antiquities and collectibles in Deming, New Mexico, many years ago.

I ended up buying the whole antique shop as the owners were wanting to retire. All I know is that I thought this basket was so very interesting and delicate, and still in absolutely perfect condition.

I actually sprayed it off with water and let it drip dry — pine needles sometimes need to be rinsed off. The water will then give the needles a bit of moisture and will not be so apt to dry out and break.

Actually, I may have taken this basket to my booth in the CR Rustic Antique Mall — Booth No. 50 — at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte.

As I have had some trouble with my health for the past two years now, my booth needs a good overhaul. I have dusted. Now I need to get in there and start taking more merchandise!!!

The shop looks fantastic every time I walk through. It is so much fun to see what everyone has brought in.

Every booth is different — different stock, different items, different ideas, different in so many ways. Some have a few crafts or homemade items and have finished them out beautifully. Others have purchased items from other areas and brought it in to the antique mall to be sold here in North Platte.

The story is different on every single booth.

The fascinating items being brought in have a story to tell. And some of the history on these items is known. On other items we don’t know where they actually came from because they may have been purchased at an auction. But when bought locally or in person, sometimes we are able to find out all the fun details of the item and forward the info to the next owner.

It is a totally different ball game when you get into this antiquing business. Usually when you buy at auction, you may get a bit of history from the family. But at a combined auction you may never know the exact details.

However, you can always go online and research that item so you have a better idea where it may have actually originated from or where it was originally made. That is when you feel you have hit the jackpot when you find a bit of history on an item you just bought and you may be able to even research further or get ahold of the owners for more details.

How fun it is when you find out the info — just like there was an actual “Made By … “ mark on the item and the story tells it all.

I have been in this business for quite a few years now, and I do not regret a single moment of it except now I wish I could remember better where I did find all of my fun items.

My mother used to tell me, “Judy, don’t you ever get sick, because I will not come over to clean your house.” Not because she didn’t want to but she didn’t want to mess with all my “junk” sitting around.

Yes, some of it can be rather fragile like this needle basket — especially the handles, a single needle for each side. I am very surprised they are still intact. But I do usually put it up high somewhere so I won’t bump it.

I also sometimes take it to my shower and give it a quick warm water wash off so the dust will not harm the needles. This also gives the needles a bit of moisture to help them from getting broken through the years.

The needles are never soft, of course, but they stay brittle for their shaping. It all makes sense when you think about it. They are beautiful — but probably not so very practical in reality.

And another bit of info for keeping your baskets nice is the Howard’s Orange Oil that I sell in the shop. It is great for furniture, but also for baskets to keep them pliable. I have used it for more than 50 years, and I love passing the word on to others about this great stuff. They have been busy for over 50 years in California and I make an order every so often. I love this product — and I know you would to when you try it.

Anything can be an amazing keepsake. I have enjoyed this basket for many years and now it is time to let someone else enjoy it also. Hard to let some of my things go, but I would rather let someone else enjoy them like I did then to get them broken or damaged in any way.

I really do take my baskets into my shower and let warm water wash the dust away and give them all a bit of moisture so they are not quite so brittle.

But if a basket is painted or stained, I would not wash them, I would blow off the dust very carefully with a vacuum cleaner.

Taking care of our treasures (antiques or new) will make them last a lot longer so many others will be able to enjoy them as we did through the past generations.

Which brings me to the age of my pine needle basket in my photo — I am not quire sure, to be honest. I know it is old as I had it a long time — and thinking it was in with the items I purchased in New Mexico about 10 years ago or longer.

Time flies when you are having fun and we did have some very nice trips antiquing and visiting friends and relation. It always makes it nice when you can combine visiting family with a bit of looking at antiques, etc.

There are lots of antique shops in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and across southern Colorado. A lot of “mom and pop” shops all along the way, or used to be anyway. I haven’t been down there for quite a spell. I miss those trips.

Getting back to my pine needle basket, I would guess it to be around 50 or more years old. No broken needles on it which is amazing. However, like I said, some possessions or collections — antique or not — do not have to be old to be valuable.

Sometimes the supply tells the story as well, or the type item. A lot depends on what your item is when you are wanting to know more information on it. And thank goodness for the internet these days as you can click on a subject and be there in an instant and you will know all the information you wanted to know in just a few moments.

Collecting anything is a lifestyle that is always interesting — and you never know what you may find just around the next corner. That is another good reason to be in this business, whether for reselling or keeping it all, you meet some very nice people when you visit the shops around the countryside.

In my opinion, this collecting business or selling business creates many memories for everyone to hang on to. You never know what you may find at the next shop, the next town, the next state — makes it all that more exciting!

Whether you are looking for just one kind of thing and collect it in all sizes and colors or whether you collect a lot of different things, the excitement when you find something you like is the best feeling in the world.

I don’t consider that to be hoarding or anything like that … I just consider it to be a conquest when you find something you have been looking for — for a very long time.

When you stop at any of the shops here in North Platte, please tell them that it is great having so many nice shops here in our fine town.

Do not forget to look around your home or basement or barn to see what you may find that may have been family items — then ask the family still living more about it and write it down. Add a tag or put all the info in a book along with a photo.

Believe me, the time you take with your items today will certainly help out the family later down the road. And it may make the difference of whether they will keep the item for another generation to enjoy or sell it. But please do not throw it away — sell it or give it away before you throw, please.

Every one be safe and stay warm. Spring is coming, I hope very soon. Be sure to tell Corey or Rob that Judy Steele sent you when you visit the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. Take care, everyone.