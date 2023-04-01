I may have written about this certain picture many years ago, but thought you might enjoy seeing it again.

These were called “yard long” prints many years ago — and I guess they still do. However, it measures only 30 inches long and not 36 inches like in a yard. But they still called these prints “yard long.”

They were usually placed over a long buffet years ago. Some were mounted above a sofa. There were many uses actually, even above headboards in the day. This one is still “looking” for a place in my home.

I think I will mount it above my drapes in my small living room some day. I am not too safe on a ladder these days.! Getting old is not easy I have been told and now I actually know what “they” were talking about.

I guess I am doing OK for my age, but it’s taking a toll. One day at a time!

I can’t even remember how many years I’ve been writing for the Telegraph, but I know I have gotten many beautiful letters from people who actually have read my column through the years.

These prints were used in bedrooms over the bed, usually. So many places they could be hung but they started out over the buffets in the dining room I am pretty sure.

The frame on this one in my photo is probably dating to around the early 1900s. It is kind of in rough shape but considering its age — like me — we are still hanging in there.

I love to look back through some of my older columns as a reminder so I don’t repeat my subject, so you will forgive me if I do repeat a subject. I used to get such great ideas when I was having my “What’s It Worth” antique classes.

I miss the people so very much and I extremely miss what they brought to show me and get estimates or appraisals on their items.

So many lovely things — I wish my mind could recall each and every one of them but then I just grab one of my old class notebooks and browse through a few pages to be updated in what I tried to do — and that was to make the owner of the item to appreciate it even more down the line.

Old things are getting thrown away every day, unless we tell the younger members of the family all about why we hold on to things. I realize some do not have homes to hold what they want to save — that is understood — but I do hope they give it to other family members who have the room to display it and keep it to show other new members along the way what years back really means and what they had and did not have the luxury of.

Antiques are a truly amazing. The list of items you find is endless indeed. When you start thinking back about all the things your great-grandparents had or great-great-grandparents, most were savers back then because they could not buy all new to decorate a home. Hence, they used family items left over from other estates.

Hand me downs I guess is a good word for the passing on of furniture and other items in estates. But, I just happen to love hand me downs — I never had hand me down clothes because I was the only girl. I have one brother and two boy cousins so I never had any hand me downs in clothes, anyway.

It’s interesting when we look back, and oh my how times have changed. We still have a few family get togethers when we can and the weather allows it but not quite like we used to, I guess. People do not have the time. And of course they’ve picked up their own families along the way now.

When we think about it, that is what life is all about. Hanging on to things we love the most and things that bring us joy along with those memories of get togethers many years ago.

I am hoping that this summer we will get to meet at Cody Park and watch great-grandkids ride the merry go round and other rides — I love those so very much and so happy they have kept them going for so many years. All ages love the merry-go-round and the other rides as well. Brings back a lot of memories even just sitting here at my computer tonight. Many fun memories, indeed.

The best collections — our best treasures — are the memories we make with family and friends. Memories that will linger longer than any thing else today.

One last note: I want to thank the Telegraph for printing my columns. It makes me feel so happy to see them printed in the paper all these years — more than 25 years.

I cannot even remember the year I started. I do know that I was going through a rough time and these columns that I wrote helped me realize that I have had a good life and I have lots of wonderful memories, and most of all the friends I have found along the way.

Both through my columns and my classes. Wow, so many loyal people which I hope I have thanked for coming all those years and for the newcomers who came just a few times. It was always amazing to see what each had brought for show and tell. It would bring up so many stories for all of us and all it took was a sweet reminder of seeing what someone else had saved also and treasured too.

Looking back when you have a slow day and start thinking about memories that is the greatest moment of all — remembering and treasuring the moments of our lives and being with loved ones and friends and life in general.

It is fun, always fun, to hear from someone who may have a comment about my article or a similar item, etc. Always nice to hear from my readers. You can write me at Judy D. Steele, P. O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. I would love to hear your thoughts and ideas.

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my columns through the years and to those who have come to my classes. And thank you to those who have written letters and notes to me. All are so much appreciated. Have a safe week and write me any time.