Judy Thompson to speak at ‘Pioneer Girl’ book event

BEATRICE — Homestead National Historical Park welcomes watercolor artist Judy Thompson for a pre-release event for the third book of the “Pioneer Girl” series at 2 p.m. on Sunday. This series, produced by South Dakota Historical Society Press, explores Laura Ingalls Wilder’s life and literary works through a scholarly lens.

Judy Thompson will speak about her experience illustrating the series and how her time as an artist-in-residence at Homestead National Historical Park influenced her work. The event will take place outside of the Education Center. The book will be available for purchase before and after the presentation. Thompson will also have prints of her homestead series paintings for purchase and will sign copies of the “Pioneer Girl” books. Masks are encouraged at the outdoor presentation and required inside the buildings.

This event is a chance to learn more about the series and get your copy early. “Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts” will release to the public on Oct. 15. The book takes a close look at the progression of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s writing and the influences her daughter/editor, Rose Wilder Lane, had on Wilder’s stories. The book compares three drafts of the manuscript as the mother-daughter pair worked together to transform Wilder’s autobiography into the “Little House” series.