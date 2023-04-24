Before you finalize plans for your property this spring, please consider setting aside an area for native plants.

You might ask, what is a native plant? A native plant is one which grew here before the arrival of European settlers.

There are over 2,100 native species in Nebraska which include grasses, ferns, perennials, annuals, biennials, trees, shrubs and vines.

A non-native plant is one that has been brought in and becomes established in a given area.

You can “go native” on your property by following some simple steps. You will be helping to protect native plant communities and minimizing habitat destruction.

Native plants are tolerant of local conditions, including native insects; they require minimal watering once established and they provide food, shelter and conditions necessary for reproduction of native insects, birds, amphibians and mammals.

Native plan ts that you can easily incorporate into sunny flower beds include bee balm (monarda), which grows 2 to 3 feet tall and flowers from June to August. It attracts bees and hummingbirds.

A spring flowering native is columbine (aquilegia). To attract monarch butterflies, plant milkweed. Asclepias tuberosa, commonly named butterfly weed, is a favorite. Monarch larvae only eat milkweed leaves, and since patches of common milkweed are becoming rare, the monarchs rely on the milkweed varieties in flowerbeds. There are many different kinds including swamp milkweed for wet areas.

Blazing star (liatris) blooms mid-summer and attracts all pollinators, including native bees. It has lovely lavender flowers and reaches heights of 24 inches.

For fall flowering, consider the many cultivars of our native aster. A cultivar of a native plant is a sub-species.

Another sunny garden favorite, which attracts pollinators and provides seed for birds in late fall and winter is purple coneflower (echinacea).

Black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia), which flowers for six weeks or more in mid-summer, has the same attributes as coneflower.

For those with more space, sunflower (helianthus) varieties have been developed with multi-stems and lots of flowers, varying heights and many different colors. They attract native pollinating insects and birds as the seed heads develop.

Zinnias and cosmos are great carefree annual plants which bloom all summer and attract pollinators, as well as birds that eat the seeds.

Americans manage 30 million acres of lawn. We purchase 100 million tons of fertilizer per year and 80 million pounds of pesticides (10 times the rate per acre of pesticides used by farmers). We spend $750 million on grass seed and grass clippings consume 25% to 40% of landfill space during the growing season (this is why I own a mulcher mower).

Before settlers, 95% of the watershed was forested, now less than 60% is forested. It is important to manage growth by increasing plant diversity and connect plant corridors with our neighbors.

We can reduce turf grass by planting shrubs, trees and perennials. We can increase insect diversity by planting plants that attract these insects. Increasing pollination for our vegetable crops by introducing native perennials into our landscapes will attract these beneficial insects.

Problems in our landscape are often a result of bad planting, the wrong plant selection or plant maintenance and have nothing to do with insect or disease issues.

Or the insect or disease issue is a secondary infestation resulting from bad plant management. Therefore, education is imperative so we can understand when to use pesticides, and what is the best management of our plants in our landscapes.

If we concentrate more on native plants that are acclimated to our weather, soils and natural insects, we will reduce the need for “fixes.”

Buy your native plants from someone that knows plants and has researched their culture. West Central Master Gardener volunteers will be selling native plants that have been locally grown.

A presale is Saturday at the University of Nebraska Greenhouse at West State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83, North Platte (follow the signs).

Public presale and preorder pickups are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at their booth at Arts in the Park, Cody Park from noon to 6 p.m. May 6. Price is $4 per 3-inch pot, tax included. Cash or check is accepted. Check out our catalog at go.unl.edu/nativeplant

Adding a new native plant area in your yard will save energy, yours and the CO2-type, by reducing your lawn area.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, one lawnmower running for one hour emits as much pollution as five new autos driving 55 mph for the same amount of time.

If you still need a reason to plant natives, one of the best is that they require much less work, watering, spraying and attention, which allows you to enjoy your garden even more. Don’t forget to include native grasses, trees and shrubs in your garden plan.

For additional information on Native Plant Sales or the Master Gardener program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Extension and Education Center at 308-696-6781.