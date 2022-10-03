Julie Jacobson: Fall clean up in the landscape

Today, I’m answering the most asked questions from many gardeners on how to prepare their garden for winter. As our beautiful Nebraska landscape takes on its legendary colors and the unwelcome first frost arrives, home gardeners often ask me questions about fall tasks and when they should be performed.

Here are seven concerns with answers to make your autumn easier and pave the way for an early start on next year’s garden.

Do I have to cut down everything?

Answer: Some plants should be left standing. After the first frost, pull out annuals and plant debris from your gardens. They can be composted or put into your yard waste recycle bins.

Try to leave your perennials that add winter interest. I leave ornamental grasses such as feather reed, miscanthus, fountain and tiger.

Perennials that winter in my yard are rudbeckia, baptisia, panicalata hydrangea that bloom on old stock, Russian sage, butterfly weed and bush, bee balm and coneflowers, because they provide food, shelter and protection for birds that have made a habitat in my yard.

Many pollinators also find solace, food and protection from predators in our ground covers and herb gardens. Don’t cut back marginally hardy plants like garden mums and asters as their tops help them survive the cold of winter.

There is no need to cut back low growing evergreen or semi-evergreen perennials like cranesbill, heucheras, hellebores and moss phlox. If your bee balm and peonies were diseased with powdery mildew, cut them back and destroy.

I’m hearing a lot about using cover crops, what are they?

A: A cover crop is a living mulch that protects the soil from erosion, compaction and weeds. Cover crops retain nutrients in the soil; some provide pest and disease control.

Plant a cover crop in the fall on fallow areas such as raised vegetable garden beds. If possible, do this before the end of September, but you can plant winter rye in October. Winter rye, barley, oats and winter wheat add organic material and improve soil structure. Alfalfa, crimson clover and hairy vetch are legumes that fix nitrogen in the soil.

Before planting your vegetables in spring, cut, mow or pull your cover crop and fork under the remaining “green manure.”

How do I prevent tender plants from dying in the winter?

A: Dig up tender bulbs, such as cannas, elephant ears, caladiums and dahlias, and store them where they will not freeze. Pack them in boxes of sawdust or peat moss. You may want to save seeds from your favorite non-hybrid plants.

Find a place in your garage for container gardens you wish to over-winter. Experts are recommending we spray leaves of broadleaf evergreen shrubs this year with an anti-desiccant to prevent moisture loss caused by cold weather, dry conditions because when the ground is frozen, the evergreens can’t replace moisture lost through their leaves. Use mulch, to insulate plant roots from severe winter temperatures.

Must I rake all the leaves?

A: Ecologically speaking you do not need to rake leaves, but a heavy layer can smother your lawn grass and prevent new growth in the spring.

Compacted leaves can promote snow mold diseases that damage turf grass.

The easiest way to treat leaves on your lawn is to pass over them with a mover a few times to shred them into small pieces. This method will return nitrogen to the soil as the chopped leaves decompose.

Reusing leaves is a great way to recycle nutrients to your garden.

Can I plant anything in the fall?

A: Plant bulbs in cool weather before the first hard frost; they need an extended cold period to grow foliage and to bloom.

Container-grown plants can be put in the ground from early to mid-fall giving them time to establish a root system before the ground freezes.

Add a thick layer of mulch so to prevent them from heaving out of the ground when it freezes and thaws.

October is the best time to plant garlic, it needs a cold treatment for two months to induce bulbing.

How do I winterize a pond or water feature?

A: With correct preparation for the winter months, it is possible for aquatic plants and fish to survive in your pond for years.

When the water temperature drops below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, shut down the filter, remove the filter media and the main pump to prevent damage from freezing. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for draining and storing the pump.

Never put your discarded pond plants in our natural waterways. Clean ponds or water features using a skimmer net to remove leaves and debris.

Prevent the water from freezing by running an air-bubbler or floating deicer. Do not allow water levels to drop significantly throughout the winter.

I don’t need to weed in the fall, do I?

A: It is important that you do a final weeding in the fall before weeds left in the garden go to seed and produce hundreds of new weeds next year.

Fall is also the best time to treat lawn weeds with a broadleaf weed killer. Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage as you put your garden to bed.

You can look forward to a rest from gardening tasks this winter knowing that you have made a good start for the next growing season.

For additional information or questions about gardening, the community gardening project and the Master Gardener Program, with fall classes starting Tuesday, please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.