You know what I love most about container gardening? It’s not how easy they are to put together, how bright or beautiful they are or even how they make gardening accessible to everyone.

What I like best about container gardens is how they allow so much creativity!

Whimsy is anything unexpected or unusual and it makes gardens feel playful and unique. So give your garden or patio a whimsical feel by putting plants in unexpected containers like old bathroom fixtures, cowboy boots, repurposed wood, pottery, concrete, leaded glass pots, umbrellas, metal troughs, wicker chairs or bird baths.

You are only limited by your imagination. Old iron bed headboards make interesting trellises for clematis, trumpet, coreopsis or vegetable vines.

Have a plan. Basically draw out the vision you want for the container according to color, texture, size and shape.

Then you can do your research on diverse plantings for our area by referring to extensionpub.unl.edu before you go to the nursery.

Extension has many publications available to you online, free of charge. I especially like the following NEB Guides: "Vegetables as Ornamentals," "Perennials in Water-Wise Landscapes" and "Annuals for Nebraska Landscapes."

Putting containers together that have different heights, textures and styles can have great impact on your patio and it is easier to control viral and insect diseases.

A group of containers also offers you great flexibility to move them around and rearrange them for different looks. If one of the containers starts to look bad, just give it a temporary “time out” to rejuvenate without ruining the total look of the display.

The classic formula. Getting the perfect container designed artistically is as easy as following this simple equation.

Focal point plants + fillers + trailers = success.

We are seeing more and more people incorporating edible plants into their landscapes, converting traditional flower beds with food producing opportunities that give them an added connection to the outdoors.

Getting to the roots. When selecting your plants at the nursery check for healthy roots and make sure the plant is not root bound.

A healthy plant will have rich growth at the plant’s crown, no pests or disease undersides of leaves, soil that smells earthy not sour, and an information tag with proper plant identification.

For most container uses, a soilless potting mix is the best choice because it’s lightweight, with plenty of room for air and moisture around plant roots. By not using top soil in your container, it will be free of soil borne diseases.

Vegetables as ornamentals and food. Use leafy vegetables, radishes and low growing herbs as edible edges in flower beds or textural interest in containers.

Put vegetables into annual and perennial flower beds, as they are harvested rotate in another fall crop or annual flower.

Decorate fences or trellises with vining vegetables or stake them to climb in containers as the focal point. Bush type cultivars of many vegetables are available and quite useful as fillers in your container gardens.

One of my favorite container projects when our children were growing up were “trash can tators.”

It is a creative edible gardening project that encourages families to grow their own food source.

In a traditional garden, potatoes require a lot of space to grow, it is often best to grow them vertically in a container where they are easy to harvest and take up minimal space.

Drill holes in the bottom of a plastic trash can for drainage. Add a 10-inch layer of potting mix to can, along with 5-10-10 garden fertilizer. Cut seed potatoes for planting by cutting into pieces, each having at least three eyes.

Plant potatoes cut side down buried 4 inches in mix, sprinkling with water each day to keep mix from drying out.

When potato plants grow, keep adding soil mix continually through growing season and allowing for plenty of room for potatoes to grow as you bury the stems. At the end of the growing season, simply lay down a tarp and overturn the trash can to harvest your potatoes.

Companion planting. If you are smart in your planning process you can use companion planting guides available from your local extension office, to select groupings that support or inhibit the growth of other plants and which pests they deter.

Examples are planting cherry or grape tomatoes in a container with purple basil as the filler, it repels mosquitos and creeping thyme as the trailer.

Purple pole beans can be used on a container trellis, surrounding it with rosemary or chives as a filler that deters aphids and Japanese beetles and edging it with marigolds that serve as a natural insect repellent.

The combinations are limitless and careful planning will yield a hearty harvest within 100 days. Try something new this year in your container gardens, experiment with the colorful and textural leaves and fruits of vegetables or dwarf fruit trees to enhance your patio gardens.

For additional horticulture information or questions about the Master Gardening Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.