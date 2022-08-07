Julie Jacobson: Herbs are tasty, and great for gardening with kids

Many valuable lessons on life are learned in the garden. For one, it provides an object lesson on how being faithful in work can lead to glorious rewards, not only from the fruits of the harvest, but joy in the work itself.

Most avid gardeners caught the love for growing things early in their lives. My parents and grandparents instilled a love, appreciation and fascination for nature in me as I grew up on a farm, learning valuable lessons on life through 4-H, getting my hands in the garden and gaining a passion for gardening while watching what the dirt could produce.

Herbs are a great introduction to gardening for young kids because they are such durable and tactile plants and stimulate all of the senses.

Herbs appeal to the sense of taste with their edible leaves and flowers, the sense of touch with the varied textures of their foliage, and the sense of smell with their wide variety of potent fragrances from the citrus sweetness of lemon verbena to the cool freshness of mint (in any of its 12 varieties).

Most herbs are drought tolerant, thrive in poor soil and don’t require fertilizer or chemicals to keep the pests away.

The sounds that gardens make can create subtle moods to children. The whisper of weeping plants, wind chimes, bird feeder, water features or the rustling of ornamental grasses can create an audio pleasure.

Allot your favorite little person a corner of your garden or a small space of their own. A 1-yard-by-1-yard space is just right for a young child. You can always expand as they prove their faithfulness for caring for it.

Choose a site that has well-drained soil and receives at least six hours of sunlight. It is important to incorporate stones or pathways in their garden so they can enjoy it even if the ground is wet.

With a garden path, they can invite their little friends to come in without worry that their precious plants might get trampled. Create garden pathways with gravel, thick mulch, bark chips, paving stones, flat rocks or even mowed grass.

Peppermint tastes like the peppermint gum they are familiar with. It is a vigorous, brilliant green and has nice texture and touchable leaves. It can be invasive, so keep in a container pot.

Purple sage has thick, soft and fuzzy leaves with purple undertones, producing edible flowers.

Lemon verbena has the most lemony flavor of all herbs and goes great with anything sweet.

Pineapple sage has the strongest pineapple flavor and scent and brilliant red edible flowers.

Pennyroyal when walked on releases a strong mint aroma and has the added benefit of repelling insects naturally.

Thyme is the tiniest of plants. It is a step-on-me plant they can put between their stepping stones.

Walker’s low catmint isn’t for the cats but really attracts butterflies to the garden at all stages.

If you like the taste of peppermint patties, make sure to include chocolate mint in your garden space.

For additional information on how to grow herbs or for questions on the Master Gardener program, please contact Nebraska Extension at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-696-6781.