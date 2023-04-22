Thankful for Trees!

By Julie Jacobson, Lincoln County Master Gardener

Trees are an important part of every community, they provide us with two of life’s essentials, food and oxygen.

We all seem to have a natural affinity and love for trees. Scientists feel it is in our DNA.

As we approach National Arbor Day — April 28 — it is a perfect time for awareness and celebration of the importance of trees.

Some of my strongest memories involve trees on our pioneer family farm.

The towering sculpture of an elm tree on the north side of the garage, invited me to climb it at an early age. I created a handmade club house in its arms and it was my private place to read books, collect treasures and imagine.

I can recall vividly the smells, seeing the acres of land all around me through the growing seasons, the quietness (away from my brothers), and the majestic sense of how perfectly beautiful God had made everything.

Can you put a price tag on a tree? Many times we don’t understand their value until they are threatened, as with Dutch elm and pine wilt diseases, and currently the threat of emerald ash borer on Nebraska ash trees.

For more information on community readiness and EAB, go to nfs.unl.edu/EAB. Plant a tree in one of our beautiful local parks or your landscape, in memory of a loved one or to celebrate a special event.

I would love to share with you just a few of their amazing benefits.

Clean air. A study in the Journal of Preventative Medicine found that people experienced more deaths from heart disease and respiratory disease when they lived in areas where trees had disappeared. Trees are often referred to as “the lungs of the planet” because of the oxygen they provide to other living things.

According to U.S. Forest Service, recreation visitor spending in National Forests amounted to nearly $11 billion in 2015. All that economic activity sustains about 190,000 full and part time jobs.

Burning fossil fuels puts heat-trapping carbon dioxide into our atmosphere. Planting trees can slow down this process. A tree can absorb as much as 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year.

Neighborhoods with abundant trees have significantly fewer crimes than those without. Researchers think that this is because green spaces have a calming effect and encourage people to spend more time with their neighbors outdoors, bolstering community trust.

People are drawn to homes and businesses near trees. The proof is in the prices. Property values according to the real estate industry are 7% to 25% higher for homes surrounded by trees and up to 13% more at shops near green landscapes.

Take a walk in one of our beautiful parks in North Platte. Several studies have found that access to nature yields better cognitive functioning, more self-discipline and greater mental health overall. One study even found that hospital patients who can see trees out their windows are hospitalized 8% fewer days than their counterparts. Look at our Great Plains Health hospital landscape and it tells the story.

The shade and wind breaking qualities that trees provide benefit everyone from the individual taking shelter to our personal experience of shade on a hot summer day. Planting trees reduces this "heat island effect". Households with shade trees could spend 12% less on cooling costs in the summer.

Trees can hold vast amounts of water that would otherwise stream down hills and surge along rivers into towns. That is why trees are such an important part of stormwater management for many cities.

Trees can hold vast amounts of water that would otherwise stream down hills and surge along rivers into towns. That is why trees are such an important part of stormwater management for many cities. Wildlife habitat. Wildlife use trees for food, shelter, nesting and mating. These habitats support the incredible variety of living things, called biodiversity. By protecting trees, we also save all the other plants and animals they shelter.

It is a perfect time to plant a tree for the future. A public Arbor Day Celebration is being planned by North Platte Tree Board on May 10 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The group will plant trees in honor of Chuck Scripter and Jim Parish.

For information on proper planting of diverse, native specimens visit retreenebraska.org or arboretum.unl.edu.

For additional information on trees or the Master Gardener program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Extension and Education Center at 308-696-6781.