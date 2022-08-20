Julie Jacobson: Perennials provide diversity in the summer garden

Although many people are not aware of this, one of the best things you can do to keep your perennial garden looking groomed all summer is to prune the plants regularly.

Pruning can mean anything from deadheading, which is removing the spent flower heads, to cutting plants all the way down to the ground.

Pruning can do many things including, extending the bloom period or promoting rebloom, encouraging lush new growth, reducing plant height, keeping plants in their own space and staggering plant heights and bloom times.

This is usually a fun task to complete for the goal of light exercise, but this summer’s high temperatures have put a challenge in my schedule.

I think the single most important type of pruning we can do is to deadhead spent flowers. This often extends the bloom period of the plant by encouraging growth of additional flower buds.

How far below the spent flower you prune depends upon the growth habit of the plant. Look on the stem below the spent flower and see if there are any new flower buds forming. If there are, prune to just above the first flower bud below the dead flower.

This works well for rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan), lucanthemum (shasta daisy), echinacea (purple coneflower), heliopsis (false sunflower) and monarda (bee balm). When you see no more flower buds on a stem on these plants, cut the stem to the ground. This will promote lush new growth at the base of the plant.

Although you will probably have no additional flowers for the season, you will have attractive foliage. One more word about black-eyed Susans and purple coneflowers — their seed heads attract birds. If you are interested in feeding the birds, leave some of the spent flowers on the plant at the end of the bloom period.

Be aware though that in addition to providing food for the birds, the plants will reseed themselves in your garden if the seed heads fully develop.

Many perennials, like geraniums (cranesbill), and coreopsis have fine foliage and small flowers. Rather than removing individual flowers, these plants can be deadheaded by shearing off the tops after the first bloom. You can actually remove the foliage of these plants to within 4 to 6 inches of the ground if you want to.

This shearing helps keep the plants in their place and promotes rebloom.

Some perennials are planted in our gardens specifically for fall color, like Chrysanthemums and Asters. However, these plants will bloom in mid-summer if they are not cut back once or twice in early summer.

Generally the plants should be cut back by about one-half to two-thirds when they are 12 to 16 inches tall. Not only will this delay bloom, it will produce more compact plants with more flowers.

Hardy hibiscus are herbaceous perennials that die down to the ground each winter. They are late to emerge from the ground in spring, so don’t get discouraged and think that you lost it.

You may not see new growth until late May or June. Then they grow rapidly and begin to bloom later in the summer once we get some real heat.

The big, bold tropical-looking blooms come in white, pink, plum red and bicolors. Depending on the cultivar the foliage may be green or a coppery red. They tolerate heat and humidity but not drought, so this year I have had to supplement my drip irrigation on these jewels almost every other day.

In the garden, hardy hibiscus can be used in borders, as a temporary hedge, or as a specimen for a garden accent. They are also useful to plant in low spots or wet areas in the landscape and can be effective along streams or ponds.

"Midnight Marvel" is a real show-stopper with its crimson blossoms that reach 9 to 10 inches across. Another great feature are the leathery, violet-purple, maple-shaped leaves which turn a brilliant orange in fall.

A somewhat compact hibiscus it grows to about 4 feet tall and wide. Plum crazy has swirled pink 8-inch blooms on deep plum foliage. A garden staple are garden reds planted as a hedge from seed.

If you are looking for a topical feel and big, bright flowers in your garden give these tough, hardy plants a try. You won’t be disappointed by the fabulous hardy hibiscus.

Perennial gardening is a great joy of mine. Enjoying the flowers, textures and colors of the plants is very relaxing, creates harmony in my backyard and is a great stress reliever. Often I’ll take 15 minutes out of my evening to re-evaluate the perennial gardens, determine what works and what doesn’t and make mental notes as to what I want to change the next planting season.

Enjoy your garden, and don’t be afraid to try different things. Mine is always a dynamic art experiment ready for changes. You can always move it later if you don’t like the combinations. Happy gardening.

For additional information or questions about perennials, the community gardening project and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.