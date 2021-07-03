July 15 is deadline to enter Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s annual Poultry Photo Contest

LINCOLN — This year’s Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s annual Poultry Photo Contest will be even easier to enter as NDA is accepting entries online. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at nda.nebraska.gov. The deadline to submit photos is July 15.

Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced this fall. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar and on social media. NDA teammates will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills. Submit entries online at tinyurl.com/NDAPhotoContest.

The contest also gives NDA the opportunity to share information on biosecurity measures that poultry owners can use to prevent the spread of diseases. Bird owners should always practice sound biosecurity measures. If a disease outbreak is suspected, poultry owners can call their local veterinarian or NDA at 800-831-0550.