Just in time for summer reading, former Nebraskan publishes first novel

CANYON LAKE, Calif. — Author and former Nebraskan Thor Ramsey has recently announced the publication of his first novel, “The End Times Comedy Show.” The novel is described as a satire of the evangelical landscape that is filled with kindness, faith and warmth for its characters, according to a press release.

Ramsey grew up in Dakota City and graduated from South Sioux City Senior High. And according to Ramsey, in the early days of his comedy career he “played every small town in Nebraska.”

Ramsey has been a stand-up comedian for over three decades and was featured in three “Thou Shalt Laugh” comedy movies.

Aside from his own television series, “Comedy At Large with Thor Ramsey,” which aired for one season on the i-Life Network, he hosted the nationally syndicated comedy series “Bananas.”

He wrote the screenplay and starred in the 2021 comedy feature film “Church People.” He has also recently had his screenplay comedy, “The Revenge of Adam and Eve,” optioned by Collide Productions.

In addition to his new novel, he has also authored three previous books: “A Comedian’s Guide to Theology,” “Thor Ramsey’s Total Money Meltdown” and “The Most Encouraging Book on Hell Ever.”